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Meteoric rise: Darryn Binder dominates US Supersport, wins title on debut!

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 14 September 2026 at 20:45
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Bet paid off: Binder leaves the MotoGP World Championship, flies to MotoAmerica and clinches the Supersport title with one round to spare. What a story!
MotoAmerica Supersport champion in his debut year—would you have guessed it? At the end of 2025 it seemed that Darryn Binder was closer to retirement than continuing somewhere else. Instead, here comes his farewell to the Grand Prix paddock to try and reboot his career across the ocean. And now, with a round in hand, comes the crowning moment for him, Ducati, and the Celtic/Warhorse HSBK team. A tale of rebirth—who knows if this title will be the first step toward a global comeback, perhaps in production-derived series like big brother Brad...
Darryn Binder celebrates the MotoAmerica Supersport title

Moto3, MotoGP, Moto2

Like everyone, his arrival in the World Championship came in the lower class in 2015 and with the challenging Mahindra, making for a rather tough two-year debut. He then moved to KTM, joining the Ajo team that had seen his older brother Brad crowned champion, but the results were slow to come (in 2017 we recall an injury that sidelined him for several GPs). The wait lasted until 2018 for his first podium, and the only one that year, while in 2020 he logged his first world victory, the only one for Darryn Binder across all classes. In 2022 came the change that perhaps most defined his career: after Miller, he became the second rider of the modern era to jump directly from Moto3 to MotoGP. He spent just one season with RNF Yamaha, then dropped into the class he had skipped, Moto2, but sadly the results didn’t improve, and injuries continued to complicate his life.

The MotoAmerica challenge

His Moto2 adventure ended three GPs early due to physical issues; it was probably already decided, even if it only became official in December. Darryn Binder drew a line under his time in the Grand Prix paddock and focused on the Celtic/Warhorse HSBK V2 for his new stars-and-stripes Supersport challenge. It didn’t take long for Binder to start racking up podiums and victories in quick succession. Nine wins, five second places, only two finishes off the podium, and one round still to go—but what he’s done so far has been more than enough to leave Josh Herrin 60 points behind; in third overall so far is the talented Kayla Yaakov. A season to frame for Darryn Binder.
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Read also

Alessandro Di Mario's Diary: "Now I Know I Can Win in Supersport, TooAlessandro Di Mario's Diary: "Now I Know I Can Win in Supersport, Too
MotoAmerica: Alessandro Di Mario Comes Up Just ShortMotoAmerica: Alessandro Di Mario Comes Up Just Short
MotoAmerica

byDiana Tamantini

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