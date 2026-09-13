Aprilia KO'd, Marc Marquez dominant at Misano: updated MotoGP riders' standings

Bezzecchi slips up, Marquez doesn’t and takes it all at the Misano World Circuit: Ducati celebrates also for overtaking Aprilia in the Constructors’ Championship.

The 2026 San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix ends with Marc Marquez winning the MotoGP race. After Marco Bezzecchi’s shock crash on the first lap, the Ducati rider made the most of his rival’s mistake and bagged a vital 25 points. He is now the championship leader, tied on points with Jorge Martin, who finished only fifth at the line with the factory team’s RS-GP26 that survived today at Misano.

Second at the finish for Alex Marquez with the BK8 Gresini team’s Ducati, running a special livery today to honor Marco Simoncelli. The podium was completed by an extraordinary Pedro Acosta on KTM. A solid fourth place for Fermin Aldeguer with the other Desmosedici from the Gresini garage. The second-best Aprilia was Raul Fernandez’s (SuperFile Trackhouse team), sixth ahead of the Italian trio Di Giannantonio-Bastianini-Marini. The top 10 was rounded out by Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha. Pecco Bagnaia crashed and retired, a nightmare weekend.

Misano GP: race report and final results

At the start, Bezzecchi managed to keep Marquez behind, preventing a repeat of the overtake pulled off after the Sprint start. The Aprilia rider immediately tried to push and break away, but between turns 12 and 13 he crashed and said goodbye to the race on lap one. A totally unexpected twist.

With Bezzecchi out of contention, Marquez took the lead of the race, followed by Jorge Martin’s Aprilia. Behind them, further back, the trio of Acosta–Alex Marquez–Aldeguer.

On lap six came Pecco Bagnaia’s crash, while he was in the top 10. On lap 7 Martin passed Marquez, while behind them Alex closed in on Acosta and Aldeguer, setting his sights on reeling in the leading pair. The Martinator pulled a few tenths on Marc, then was caught by his brother, but on lap 12 the reigning MotoGP champion reacted and snatched the lead back from the Aprilia rider.

Alex was right with them and on lap 14 he slipped past Martin to take second. In the meantime, Acosta also arrived to fight for the podium with them. Marc Marquez held a one-second advantage over his brother, who in turn had dropped Martin, struggling to contain Pedro, who passed him on lap 16. Aldeguer also moved ahead of Aprilia number 89 on lap twenty, a tough moment for the two-time world champion.

In the finale, Alex closed in on Marc, but the latter kept a pace that never made him vulnerable to an attack from his brother and secured a hugely important win for his title charge.

MotoGP Misano, race results: final finishing order

MotoGP World Championship 2026: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Marc Marquez 274 points Jorge Martin 274 points Marco Bezzecchi 241 points Fabio Di Giannantonio 223 Pedro Acosta 209 Ai Ogura 203 Raul Fernandez 199 Alex Marquez 153 Pecco Bagnaia 143 Fermin Aldeguer 105 Luca Marini 96 Enea Bastianini 92 Brad Binder 83 Diogo Moreira 64 Fabio Quartararo 61 Franco Morbidelli 56 Johann Zarco 36 Joan Mir 33 Jack Miller 28 Alex Rins 24 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 Maverick Vinales 10 Iker Lecuona 9 Augusto Fernandez 6 Pol Espargaro 5

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS