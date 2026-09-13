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It's tough": disaster at Misano, Marco Bezzecchi takes responsibility

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 13 September 2026 at 17:07
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Marco Bezzecchi explains the mistake that blew his Misano GP. A lot of bitterness, but we have to look to the next round.
The plot twist you don’t expect and that shouldn’t have happened. Marco Bezzecchi and his Aprilia RS-GP who end up in the gravel after just a few corners, a Misano GP that looked promising after yesterday’s MotoGP Sprint but instead went up in smoke in an instant. Clearly there’s a lot of bitterness: after the errors in the Grands Prix before the summer break, it seemed like the turning point had arrived.
Instead, right in the most important race of the season (he trains very often at Misano, it’s the “closest to home” GP), here comes another mistake. Bezzecchi doesn’t look for excuses, he admits the situation and in front of the journalists there isn’t much he can say, other than to renew his determination for the upcoming events. Even if the situation in the overall standings already looks compromised with this Marc Marquez...

Marco Bezzecchi’s bitterness after the crash in the Misano GP

"Everything was going well, but I made a mistake at Turn 13 and lost the front." That’s how Marco Bezzecchi began in the media debrief after today’s GP—it’s clearly not easy to talk. He delivers a clear mea culpa. "When you have a full tank you have to manage the braking a bit better. I had a jolt in the fast section, when I braked I couldn’t close the line properly and unfortunately I lost the front."
"When you start at the front you want to win, whether it’s Misano or other circuits." The positive side is that he’s fine physically, but as he said, that’s not what hurts. Regarding the start, "Everything went well yesterday too, but today I managed to do even better." A step back after the excellent signs in the previous two GPs... "Yes, it’s tough," admitted the Aprilia rider. "But we can’t go back in time. Fortunately we have Austria right away: we’ll go home, try to reset and work in the gym, and then head to Spielberg."
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Marco Bezzecchi

byDiana Tamantini

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