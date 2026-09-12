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Marini analyzes Marquez's game: "With Marc, you never know

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 12 September 2026 at 09:21
Luca Marini
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Misano is the home circuit for Italian MotoGP riders, including Luca Marini. Despite the difficulties on the Honda RC-V, Valentino Rossi’s brother manages to gain direct access to Q2 (it hadn’t happened since the Austin GP). His best lap of 1'30"640 is worth the seventh time on Friday.

Direct passage to Q2

The great grip of the asphalt helps HRC and Luca Marini, who are looking to shave off a few tenths ahead of Saturday’s qualifying. "This track offers incredible rear-wheel grip. I didn’t do anything different and here we are closer to the best. We can enjoy this weekend," said Luca Marini. He knows the San Marino track very well, and to aim for a satisfying result he will need a good starting position. "It’s very difficult to overtake on this track. With the heavy braking zones and the fast third sector, where a lot of turbulence is created behind another rider, it’s a bit difficult with our bike."

Bulega to VR46

It will be his last outing with Honda at Misano. From next MotoGP season, Luca will wear the colors of the KTM Tech3 team. Before the signing, there were rumors of a return to his brother Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team. Instead, climbing onto the Ducati Desmosedici of the Tavullia squad will be Nicolò Bulega, the undisputed leader of the WorldSBK championship. "He deserves this step up. We’ll see how it goes... But I think Niccolò has always had incredible talent."
Luca Marini at Misano

Marquez’s post

During the Misano GP weekend, Marini also commented on the infamous Marc Marquez post on Instagram, where he showed the real condition of his right arm. A move surely carefully planned by the nine-time world champion and his communications team. "You can’t tell if those papers are real or not. With Marc you never know. But I like how he plays," Luca Marini emphasized. "I think all MotoGP riders carry the scars of their injuries inside and out, on their bodies. And then it depends a bit on the communication you want to have... Marc, in my opinion, is having a fantastic season and has returned in great shape after the surgery, so congratulations to him."
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Luca Marini

byLuigi Ciamburro

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