Marini analyzes Marquez's game: "With Marc, you never know

Misano is the home circuit for Italian MotoGP riders, including Luca Marini . Despite the difficulties on the Honda RC-V, Valentino Rossi’s brother manages to gain direct access to Q2 (it hadn’t happened since the Austin GP). His best lap of 1'30"640 is worth the seventh time on Friday.

Direct passage to Q2

The great grip of the asphalt helps HRC and Luca Marini, who are looking to shave off a few tenths ahead of Saturday’s qualifying. "This track offers incredible rear-wheel grip. I didn’t do anything different and here we are closer to the best. We can enjoy this weekend," said Luca Marini. He knows the San Marino track very well, and to aim for a satisfying result he will need a good starting position. "It’s very difficult to overtake on this track. With the heavy braking zones and the fast third sector, where a lot of turbulence is created behind another rider, it’s a bit difficult with our bike."

Bulega to VR46

He deserves this step up. We’ll see how it goes... But I think Niccolò has always had incredible talent." It will be his last outing with Honda at Misano. From next MotoGP season, Luca will wear the colors of the KTM Tech3 team. Before the signing, there were rumors of a return to his brother Valentino Rossi’s VR46 team. Instead, climbing onto the Ducati Desmosedici of the Tavullia squad will be Nicolò Bulega, the undisputed leader of the WorldSBK championship. "."

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