Marc Marquez shows his hand: "Now you have the photo

Marc Marquez arrives in Misano aiming to close the gap at the top of the MotoGP standings. On the eve of the San Marino GP, the Ducati champion explained why he chose to publicly show the condition of his right arm. The image went around the world. In reality, the goal was to put an end to speculation about his physical condition.

The decision to publish the photo

The Cervera phenomenon was tired of constantly answering questions about his right arm. He posted a raw, unfiltered photo and let his doctor speak freely. Now everyone knows everything, with almost clinical precision. The much-talked-about post also came after another episode that brought his physical condition back into the spotlight. During the Silverstone GP, a video released by Ducati showed a conversation between Marquez and his team in which the rider stated he had "no control" over his right arm during the race.

Since then, doubts about his ability to race have resurfaced day by day. The reality is that the reigning MotoGP champion is competing with a significant physical handicap, due to the crash he suffered in Indonesia last year. "I posted that photo because I thought it was the best way to stop people talking about my arm," Marc Marquez clarified before the Misano GP. "What I’ve learned during my career is that when there are doubts, rumors, or speculation, if you’re honest, everything is easier."

An end to the speculation about Marquez?

Now you already have the photo, the interview with my doctor, and the doctor is the right person to explain what’s happening to my body," added the Catalan rider. According to Dr. The image allowed people to see the current condition of his arm. From now on, he won’t have to provide further details; any additional explanation will be up to the doctors. "," added the Catalan rider. According to Dr. Samuel Antuña , Marquez’s right biceps is functioning at 50%, forcing him to change his riding style compared to 2025.

That said, #93 wants to focus on the Misano GP and the MotoGP title fight, without further distractions related to his arm. After his triumph in Aragon, Marc Marquez is second in the overall standings, 19 points behind Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia’s comment

Teammate Pecco Bagnaia also weighed in on the superstar’s health. "It’s hard to judge from the outside. But it’s no secret that Marc has a poker face. No one knows the reality," admitted the two-time MotoGP champion. "What he’s doing is incredible. With seven operations on one arm, it’s normal to be limited... But I don’t know to what extent he’s limited. Sometimes he’s very strong, sometimes he limits the damage."