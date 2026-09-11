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Tim Gajser, what a blow: MXGP season over—what happened to the Yamaha rider?

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 11 September 2026 at 10:00
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Blow for Yamaha: Tim Gajser will miss the Chinese and Australian GPs of the Motocross World Championship due to an injury. The situation.
The news arrives on the eve of the Shanghai round, kicking off tomorrow morning Italian time (the schedule). Tim Gajser is sidelined with a rib injury suffered during the Dutch GP and worsened in Turkey, leading to the decision to stop. The multi-time Slovenian champion, who this year took on a new challenge with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, will therefore miss the final two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship. After Bonacorsi’s issues, another name from the premier class will not race in China and will also skip Darwin, Australia. There remains a question mark over the Motocross of Nations; Slovenia will surely be sweating, as has happened to other nations scrambling for solutions after injuries to their stars...

Tim Gajser out of MXGP 2026, and the rumors about Yamaha...

The reason for the early stop is a rib injury sustained over the Arnhem weekend. The situation seemed under control; in fact, in Afyonkarahisar last weekend he took an excellent overall fourth place, but at this point it was truly a case of grit over pain. This week, increasingly sore, Tim Gajser returned home for a specialist medical check: a careful evaluation revealed that the injury further worsened during the races in Turkey. In agreement with Yamaha and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team, the Slovenian chose to end the season early to focus on recovery.
Also because the Motocross of Nations is in October—will Gajser be there? And that’s not the only question surrounding him: there are also rumors that he is unhappy with how the season has gone and is struggling to find the right feeling with the Yamaha, so the hypothesis is that he could leave the brand at the end of this 2026. There is talk of Kawasaki keeping an eye on him after losing Romain Febvre (headed to Ducati). Nothing is confirmed of course; we’ll find out later whether there’s any truth to it or if they’re just paddock rumors.
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Tim Gajser

byDiana Tamantini

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