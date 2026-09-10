Motocross World Championship, the 2027 calendar: dates, circuits, three Italian GPs, and mystery rounds

A first draft of the 2027 Motocross World Championship calendar has been released. Three Italian rounds, some events still to be clarified: here are the dates and circuits.

With the 2026 season now nearing its end, it already seems time to take a look at the 2027 Motocross World Championship. Twenty MXGP events around the world, starting next February in Andalusia and finishing in early October in Switzerland, although one of the events is still to be confirmed. During the year, in July, the Junior Motocross World Championship will also take place, while at the end of the season the Motocross of Nations will return, this time in Assen, the Netherlands. On the eve of the Chinese GP, the penultimate event of this season, let’s take an initial look at what next year’s knobby-tired World Championship could look like, between MXGP and MX2, the women’s category, and the Europeans.

20 world events

Three Italian stops are scheduled in the first part of the championship: Montevarchi is firmly confirmed at the end of March after its return this year, followed by the trips to Riola Sardo and Pietramurata. The circuit for the French GP is changing: leaving Lacapelle Marival (the venue this year of Benistant’s serious accident , amid attached controversy), Saint Jean d'Angely is back, which hosted the Motocross World Championship in 2025. To be confirmed are the venue for the Spanish GP on April 18, the same for the Portuguese GP on May 23, the aforementioned end-of-season event in Switzerland, and there’s also a “mystery GP” slotted for September 12 with neither circuit nor host country yet known. The WMX Women’s World Championship will kick off alongside the men’s in Andalusia, five events with the last one in early September in Turkey, while various European classes will also run in parallel. Below are all the dates and circuits made official so far, though, as always, changes are bound to happen as the months go by.

The provisional 2027 MXGP calendar