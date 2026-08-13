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From tragedy, grit and determination: Thibault Benistant breaks his silence

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 13 August 2026 at 19:00
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Thibault Benistant in rehabilitation, between hard days and daily victories: his first words after the very serious MXGP crash in France.
"He’s putting his whole self into it." Thibault Benistant’s long recovery journey continues, and we’re also hearing the first words from the French rider himself, who was involved in the very serious crash during the MXGP round in Lacapelle Marival. The consequences have been very severe, and Benistant clearly needed time to process the situation and find the strength to face it. Through Road2Recovery, which has long since launched the fundraising campaign to support him on this path, here are the words of the 24-year-old from Avignon.

The first update from the MXGP rider

After taking the necessary time to process his situation, Thibault Benistant is ready to share where he stands now.
Thibault has suffered a spinal cord injury and is now in full-time rehabilitation. Until now, he didn’t feel ready to speak about it publicly. News like this takes time to process, and every injured athlete deserves to tell their story, in their own words, when they feel ready. Here’s what we can tell you: he’s giving it everything he’s got. Every single day—physically, mentally, and emotionally—Thibault brings to rehab the very same grit he shows at the starting gate.
It’s a long road. There are good days and tough days, and there’s no fixed timeline. So Thibault isn’t counting months. He’s counting wins, stacking them one session at a time. Anyone who knows Thibault knows the strength, determination, and fighting spirit that have taken him to the top of world motocross. He’s full of it. Beyond the work, what he shouldn’t have to shoulder is the cost of it all.
Road 2 Recovery is proud to stand by him. A fundraising page has been opened on Road 2 Recovery to help cover rehabilitation expenses, medical care, equipment, and the unforeseen costs that arise at a time like this. Every contribution, of any amount, will go directly to allowing him to focus on the only thing that matters now: moving forward.
-> The link to support Thibault Benistant

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MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

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