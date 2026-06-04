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Motocross: Thibault Benistant’s ordeal—aid campaign launched

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 04 June 2026 at 10:39
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Thibault Benistant will face a long and costly rehabilitation after his serious injury. A fundraiser has been launched for the MXGP rider.
After the surgery, Thibault Benistant continues his “new battle” following the serious injury at the MXGP of Lacapelle Marival. The family has requested privacy regarding the details of the injury, so it’s only known that recovery will be long and expensive; the outcome is still uncertain, and we must wait to see how the rider’s body responds. In the meantime, you can help through Road 2 Recovery, a non-profit organization that raises funds for professional athletes after injuries that have ended their careers. A note shared by all the Motocross World Championship riders, both to spread the message and to offer maximum support to the French rider, who faces a very tough path ahead.

Road 2 Recovery, how to help the injured MXGP rider

On May 24, Thibault Benistant suffered a life-changing injury during the Grand Prix of France. A multiple GP winner, Thibault built an outstanding motocross career thanks to his talent, determination, and dedication to the sport he loves. At his young age, he still had much to achieve both on and off the track. Today, Thibault and his family are facing an uncertain future and the many challenges that come with a serious injury. While it is still too early to know exactly what lies ahead, one thing is certain: the road to recovery will be long, demanding, and costly.
As Thibault begins this new chapter, your support can make a significant difference. Donations will help provide the resources and assistance he needs as he works to rebuild his life and focus on his recovery.
The family has requested privacy regarding the details of Thibault’s injury and medical condition at this time. We kindly ask that their wishes be respected as they focus on his healing. Updates will be shared through this page as needed and as his progress continues. If you would like to support Thibault and his family during this difficult time, please consider making a donation through his Road 2 Recovery page. Every contribution, regardless of size, will help provide vital support on the road ahead.
For those who would like to know more, here is the link -> https://4agc.com/landing/thibault

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MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

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