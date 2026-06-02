Romain Febvre has revisited his statements from the French MXGP , apologizing to the International Federation: his words.

The MXGP champion apologized to the FIM, explaining his reasons. During the French GP, following the serious accident involving Thibault Benistant, an infuriated Romain Febvre used very strong language toward representatives of the International Federation regarding how the situation was handled, starting with the lack of a red flag, with the rider left on the track for several minutes. After last weekend’s round in Germany, where he solidified his 3rd place in the overall standings, Febvre took the opportunity to revisit what he said at Lacapelle-Marival, amid the heat of the moment and deep concern for what had happened to his compatriot and friend. Benistant underwent back surgery on Monday after the transalpine motocross round and now faces a “new battle.”

"I shouldn’t have criticized them"

“They waved the yellow flags for at least five laps, then they airlifted him [...] When will they show the red flag? Are they waiting for someone to die?” said the French champion ( Over the French weekend, Romain Febvre spoke rather harshly during the press conference following his 3rd place in the GP.said the French champion ( here are his words ). He wasn’t the only one to express doubts about how the serious crash involving the Honda Motoblouz SR Motul rider was managed, but the MXGP world champion returned to the subject to clarify his stance.

“I would like to apologize to the FIM for some of the words I used last weekend. It’s now clear that they did not have all the information about what was happening to Benistant,” Romain Febvre stated through Kawasaki’s official release at the end of the weekend in Teutschenthal. “I shouldn’t have criticized them, but it was an impulsive reaction after the race, and we never want to see a rider injured like that. We hope a similar situation never happens again.”