MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

An impulsive gesture, I shouldn't have": after his outburst, the MXGP world champion apologizes to the FIM

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 02 June 2026 at 13:05
febvre-mxgp-scuse-fim
Romain Febvre has revisited his statements from the French MXGP, apologizing to the International Federation: his words.
The MXGP champion apologized to the FIM, explaining his reasons. During the French GP, following the serious accident involving Thibault Benistant, an infuriated Romain Febvre used very strong language toward representatives of the International Federation regarding how the situation was handled, starting with the lack of a red flag, with the rider left on the track for several minutes. After last weekend’s round in Germany, where he solidified his 3rd place in the overall standings, Febvre took the opportunity to revisit what he said at Lacapelle-Marival, amid the heat of the moment and deep concern for what had happened to his compatriot and friend. Benistant underwent back surgery on Monday after the transalpine motocross round and now faces a “new battle.”

"I shouldn’t have criticized them"

Over the French weekend, Romain Febvre spoke rather harshly during the press conference following his 3rd place in the GP. “They waved the yellow flags for at least five laps, then they airlifted him [...] When will they show the red flag? Are they waiting for someone to die?” said the French champion (here are his words). He wasn’t the only one to express doubts about how the serious crash involving the Honda Motoblouz SR Motul rider was managed, but the MXGP world champion returned to the subject to clarify his stance.
“I would like to apologize to the FIM for some of the words I used last weekend. It’s now clear that they did not have all the information about what was happening to Benistant,” Romain Febvre stated through Kawasaki’s official release at the end of the weekend in Teutschenthal. “I shouldn’t have criticized them, but it was an impulsive reaction after the race, and we never want to see a rider injured like that. We hope a similar situation never happens again.”

Read also

Montevarchi in the spotlight: amid legal challenges and controversy, is the MXGP of Italy at risk?Montevarchi in the spotlight: amid legal challenges and controversy, is the MXGP of Italy at risk?
“The line between 3rd and 10th place is very thin”: Adamo celebrates his first MXGP podium“The line between 3rd and 10th place is very thin”: Adamo celebrates his first MXGP podium
If you enjoy our news outlet’s content, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking HERE
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

motocross-montevarchi-miravalle
Motocross

Montevarchi in the spotlight: amid legal challenges and controversy, is the MXGP of Italy at risk?

02 June 2026
Adamo-MXGP-KTM-Germania
Motocross

“The line between 3rd and 10th place is very thin”: Adamo celebrates his first MXGP podium

01 June 2026
mxgp-elzinga-beta-ktm
Motocross

After Ducati-Seewer, another MXGP shake-up: Rick Elzinga leaves Beta for KTM Van Venrooy

29 May 2026

More news

mugello

Record attendance at Mugello: how MotoGP survived (and grew) after Valentino Rossi's retirement

Stories
Bagnaia

Bagnaia furious in the press room: "Respect our decisions"

MotoGP
lecuona-ducati-motogp-sbk

Ducati’s emergency “swap” between MotoGP and WorldSBK: Iker Lecuona with Gresini for the Hungarian GP

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Mugello 2026

Marc Marquez on possible farewell: "The best years have passed"

MotoGP
motocross-montevarchi-miravalle

Montevarchi in the spotlight: amid legal challenges and controversy, is the MXGP of Italy at risk?

Motocross

Popular articles

zarco-motogp-lcr-injury

Zarco injury: LCR Honda ‘brings’ him to the track, awaiting knee surgery

MotoGP
Maria Costello

Maria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for help

Road Racing
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP Mugello

Yamaha sinks at Mugello, Quartararo second-to-last and exhausted: 15 more GPs before the Honda switch

MotoGP
Bagnaia

Bagnaia furious in the press room: "Respect our decisions"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez between courage and pain: his shoulder remains a concern

MotoGP

Loading