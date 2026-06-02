Marc Marquez on possible farewell: "The best years have passed"

Marc Marquez concluded his MotoGP return at Mugello with a seventh place in the full-length race. On Saturday he was the best Ducati rider in qualifying, finishing fourth. He then finished fifth in the Sprint, making him the second-best Ducati rider. Results that suggest the Catalan superstar’s return to the top may be imminent, but his physical condition raises some concern.

What an effort at Mugello!

In the Italian GP, Marc Marquez’s priority was to test the condition of his right shoulder, operated on multiple times over the last six years. "For me, the most important thing was that the numbness was gone... I had a new sensation in my arm, and that was crucial for me." At the end of Saturday at Mugello, the Cervera phenomenon noted a change compared to the races before the shoulder procedure. Doctors removed two damaged screws. One was pressing on a nerve in his right arm.

"After the Sprint, I was able to take notes," Marquez recounts. "No joke!" Before that, he felt trembling in his hand and couldn’t coordinate his movements. This means the nerve is returning to normal, even though in the final laps #93 had to slow down to reach the finish line. "I was cautious because I know small mistakes can have big consequences. I didn’t feel 100% confident and a small mistake can cause a serious injury. That’s why I was careful"

Marc Marquez at Mugello

Marquez won’t throw in the towel

The reigning MotoGP champion still feels frustrated by his precarious health. In the last third of the race, "I remember feeling extremely tired. Then I looked at the pit wall and saw there were still ten laps to go. It was a bit frustrating. At the moment, riding a bike is a real job. I’m not enjoying riding in these conditions." But he wants to keep trying, hoping to regain his former shape. "If I’m here, it’s because I want to continue my career. This year I’m not having fun, but last year I had a lot of fun. So I want to keep trying."

Doubts about his professional future

No one can say that I’ll ever get back to my former level. But I’ll try. You know my character. I’m ready to test myself, and then we’ll see. I don’t want to give up without trying." In the Mugello race he battled with His health remains a question mark—there are no guarantees—but Marquez wants to keep trying. "." In the Mugello race he battled with Pedro Acosta for fourth place, but ultimately finished seventh.

The difficulties in right-hand corners are no secret; the marks from various surgeries on his right arm have left indelible consequences. The nine-time world champion is aware of it: "My best years might be behind me. But I want to continue. My goal is to extend my career... I know I can’t push myself too hard, but I don’t want to give up either."