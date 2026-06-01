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I've got the photo!": A fairy-tale Mugello for Moreira, best Honda, and a playful exchange with Marquez

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 01 June 2026 at 19:50
marquez-moreira-motogp-mugello
From the overtake to the autographed picture: Diogo Moreira and Marc Marquez share a lighthearted moment at Mugello—here’s what happened.
Diogo Moreira made a splash during the MotoGP weekend at Mugello. The Brazilian rookie with LCR Honda recorded his best premier class Grand Prix so far, also enjoying the satisfaction of finishing as the top HRC rider at this Italian event (10th in the Sprint, 10th in the GP). But that’s not all: the reigning Moto2 World Champion also starred in a playful exchange with Marc Marquez after an overtake in the race. A fun moment between two category colleagues and training partners—and a historic episode for the young Sao Paulo champion.

"I had to do it this year"

We need to go back to Saturday’s Sprint for the backstory. Marc Marquez, as he himself had feared, struggled throughout the Mugello weekend. While Aprilia ruled at the front, further back in this first mini-race at Mugello came the moment rookie Diogo Moreira had been looking for: the overtake on the reigning MotoGP World Champion. The Spaniard knew it was coming—he’d been warned by the Brazilian himself—who didn’t miss the chance at the entry to Materassi–Borgo San Lorenzo. “I told him I had to do it this year, now we’ve got the video,” a smiling Moreira told Sky Sport MotoGP after the Sprint. And it didn’t end there: he later brought Marc Marquez a framed picture of the moment.
Diogo Moreira and Marc Marquez share a lighthearted moment at Mugello
“Do you want me to sign it?” asked Marc Marquez. “Yes, yes—then I’ll hang it at home,” replied Diogo Moreira. The playful exchange continued: the Brazilian rookie even politely asked the MotoGP champion where he’d prefer to be overtaken in the GP, sparking a volley of jokes and laughter between the two riders. Until Moreira’s “Now I’ve got the photo!”, Marquez’s affectionate little kiss at the end, and the snapshots of the two smiling MotoGP riders.

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Diogo Moreira

byDiana Tamantini

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