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Rider market in turmoil: Ducati and VR46 have chosen their rider

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Sunday, 31 May 2026 at 09:23
Alessio Salucci e Valentino Rossi
The MotoGP rider market is in turmoil, deadlines are approaching, and the Mugello weekend was considered a crucial crossroads for the latest decisions. Still no official announcements from the teams, due to the tug-of-war between Liberty Media and the MSMA. But in the meantime, the 2027 starting grid is about to take full shape.

Bulega’s future decided at Mugello

VR46 has chosen the name of the rider who will partner Fermin Aldeguer next season. Valentino Rossi’s team had secured the services of the young Spanish talent, snatching him from Gresini Racing. A deal completed a few months ago, to the disapproval of the Faenza-based team led by Nadia Padovani. Now there’s a second name too: Nicolò Bulega.
As anticipated on Corsedimoto by manager Alberto Martinelli, founder and CEO of the agency Meraki Sport Acceleration, the Emilia-born rider from 1999, who is dominating the WorldSBK Championship, has found an open seat for a well-deserved step up to MotoGP. VR46 had to choose between Bulega and Luca Marini, and in the end they opted for the former Academy pupil, who will rejoin his Tavullia roommates.
Although there is still no signature or official announcement, the talks are said to have gone well, thanks also to direct involvement from Borgo Panigale. So far Bulega has racked up 20 consecutive victories in WorldSBK, a figure that convinced both Ducati and Valentino Rossi’s outfit, who were looking for an Italian rider capable of making the difference on track.
Nicolò has always had a clear goal of reaching the premier class. In recent years, he has already had direct contact with the MotoGP paddock, stepping in as a replacement for injured riders and taking part in test programs linked to the technical development of the Desmosedici GP. In particular, Bulega is carrying forward the evolution of the GP27, the Ducati prototype that will usher in the new MotoGP era with 850cc engines and Pirelli tires. His familiarity with these tires could prove a major asset in developing the bikes for next season.

VR46 increasingly ‘factory’

Moreover, Ducati’s plan is expected to include transforming the VR46 team into a fully factory-supported structure, with the brand also covering part of the rider’s and bike’s costs. If confirmed, Bulega’s arrival in MotoGP would be a significant move in the recent rider market. Not only for the jump from Superbike, but also because it would strengthen Ducati’s commitment to talents developed within its own sporting ecosystem.
The final contractual details between the parties are being ironed out. In the Mugello paddock it’s taken almost for granted: Nicolò Bulega is on the verge of becoming a MotoGP rider in 2027 with the fluorescent yellow colors of the Tavullia squad. Now the next step is to understand Luca Marini’s destination, as he will not renew with Honda and his contract expires at the end of 2026. No luck for Franco Morbidelli, who risks saying goodbye to the Top Class.

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Valentino Rossi

byLuigi Ciamburro

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