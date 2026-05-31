MotoGP Mugello, Warm-Up results: Bezzecchi ready to bounce back. Today’s schedule

Final session with the Aprilia number 72 on top, three Ducatis behind it: here’s how it went this morning at Mugello Circuit.

The Warm Up of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix ended with the best time set by Marco Bezzecchi in 1'45"374. The Aprilia rider, fourth at the finish of the Sprint after taking pole position, wants to redeem himself in this afternoon’s full race at Mugello. Behind him came the Ducati trio Aldeguer-Marquez-Bagnaia, with the top 5 completed by Pedro Acosta’s KTM.

The 10-minute morning session was used to try a few bike changes and also the medium rear tire, the one that worked brilliantly on Saturday for Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin, when they were the only ones to use it in the Sprint. Fabio Di Giannantonio tested the soft again to see if it could be a solution to use this afternoon. Michelin, through Piero Taramasso, did not rule out at all that it could work effectively: "I think most riders will use the medium," he told Sky Sport MotoGP, "but I don’t rule out that someone will use the soft, because it gives a bit more in terms of feeling. On the other hand, the medium gives more in terms of stability; the bike moves around less."

MotoGP Italy 2026: Warm Up times and standings

Today’s TV and streaming schedule from Mugello

The races of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix are broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP and also on the free-to-air channel TV8. For live streaming, the Sky Go and Now services are available. Below are the times to follow the three World Championship classes in action today at Mugello.

11:00: Moto3 - Race

12:15: Moto2 - Race

14:00: MotoGP - Race

MotoGP starting grid

1) Marco Bezzecchi

2) Raul Fernandez

3) Jorge Martin

4) Marc Marquez

5) Fermin Aldeguer

6) Pecco Bagnaia

7) Fabio Di Giannantonio

8) Diogo Moreira

9) Franco Morbidelli

10) Pedro Acosta

11) Enea Bastianini

12) Alex Rins

13) Ai Ogura

14) Brad Binder

15) Joan Mir

16) Jack Miller

17) Fabio Quartararo

18) Maverick Vinales

19) Luca Marini

20) Toprak Razgatlioglu

21) Michele Pirro

22) Cal Crutchlow