MotoGP Mugello, Warm-Up results: Bezzecchi ready to bounce back. Today’s schedule

Final session with the Aprilia number 72 on top, three Ducatis behind it: here’s how it went this morning at Mugello Circuit.
The Warm Up of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix ended with the best time set by Marco Bezzecchi
in 1'45"374. The Aprilia rider, fourth at the finish of the Sprint after taking pole position, wants to redeem himself in this afternoon’s full race at Mugello. Behind him came the Ducati trio Aldeguer-Marquez-Bagnaia, with the top 5 completed by Pedro Acosta’s
KTM.
The 10-minute morning session was used to try a few bike changes and also the medium rear tire, the one that worked brilliantly on Saturday for Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin, when they were the only ones to use it in the Sprint. Fabio Di Giannantonio tested the soft again to see if it could be a solution to use this afternoon. Michelin, through Piero Taramasso, did not rule out at all that it could work effectively: "I think most riders will use the medium," he told Sky Sport MotoGP, "but I don’t rule out that someone will use the soft, because it gives a bit more in terms of feeling. On the other hand, the medium gives more in terms of stability; the bike moves around less."
MotoGP Italy 2026: Warm Up times and standings
Today’s TV and streaming schedule from Mugello
The races of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix are broadcast live on TV by Sky Sport MotoGP and also on the free-to-air channel TV8. For live streaming, the Sky Go and Now services are available. Below are the times to follow the three World Championship classes in action today at Mugello.
11:00: Moto3 - Race
12:15: Moto2 - Race
14:00: MotoGP - Race
MotoGP starting grid
1) Marco Bezzecchi
2) Raul Fernandez
3) Jorge Martin
4) Marc Marquez
5) Fermin Aldeguer
6) Pecco Bagnaia
7) Fabio Di Giannantonio
8) Diogo Moreira
9) Franco Morbidelli
10) Pedro Acosta
11) Enea Bastianini
12) Alex Rins
13) Ai Ogura
14) Brad Binder
15) Joan Mir
16) Jack Miller
17) Fabio Quartararo
18) Maverick Vinales
19) Luca Marini
20) Toprak Razgatlioglu
21) Michele Pirro
22) Cal Crutchlow