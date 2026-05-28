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Pedro Acosta slams the spec bike idea: “Terrible idea, here’s why”

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 28 May 2026 at 16:21
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Pedro Acosta ahead of the Italian GP: there’s also room to firmly reject the single-bike proposal.
It’s time for the GP at Mugello, a great chance to finally put what happened in Catalonia behind us, with Pedro Acosta unwillingly in the spotlight. KTM’s leading rider doesn’t want to think about Barcelona anymore, focusing only on the MotoGP round at the Tuscan circuit, while building on the positives found in the last round between race weekend and Monday testing. And he doesn’t miss the chance to take a jab at the idea of introducing a single bike for everyone for the entire race weekend, calling it a terrible idea and explaining why.

A new chapter

“I don’t think it’s necessary to keep talking about Barcelona. Tomorrow, after free practice, there’s the Safety Commission meeting. I imagine many of us will be there, and that will be the time to discuss it.” Pedro Acosta had already urged his MotoGP colleagues to be much more present and engaged in safety discussions; with this one sentence he renews the call on the eve of first practice at Mugello. He then looks ahead to the new round, recalling only a few details from the previous one. A pity about tire degradation (he couldn’t fit new ones for the restarts because he didn’t have any left), but in terms of feeling and pace he was satisfied. “It was the weekend when I was the most competitive,” he stressed, as reported by our colleagues at Paddock-GP. Not many novelties for him: he recalls only testing different aerodynamic packages, choosing two in particular for this tricolor round as well—the “classic” one and a slightly different one, for example without the winglets around the fork—to aim for higher top speed.

Rejected idea 

Recently the Grand Prix Commission began considering the possibility of introducing a single bike per rider starting from the 2027 MotoGP World Championship. The primary stated goal is cost containment, including travel. But in the event of crashes (and we’ve seen some heavy ones to the point of disintegrating the bike) or technical problems? Would the GP be over? That’s what Acosta highlights. “It’s a terrible idea,” he stated bluntly. “If you crash in the warm-up, you don’t race. If you crash in free practice, you don’t do qualifying. And if you crash in FP1, which can easily happen… You destroy the bike and you don’t take part in Practice.” For Acosta, a rider would have their weekend compromised right from the start. And the crew in the box can’t work miracles. “It’s not normal for three mechanics in a garage to rebuild a complete bike from scratch in three hours,” emphasized the KTM rider. “I can understand limiting it to one bike per session, maybe, but you need to have a fully built spare bike available for these kinds of situations, otherwise it means the weekend is over on day one.”

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Pedro Acosta

byDiana Tamantini

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