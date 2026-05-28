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New tragedy at the 2026 TT: Daniel Ingham dies following a crash

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Thursday, 28 May 2026 at 16:20
Isle of Man TT
Mourning on the Isle of Man. Daniel Ingham, a 33-year-old from Melton Mowbray, lost his life following a dramatic accident that occurred during practice on Wednesday, May 27. The winner of the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix, who had been competing on the Isle of Man since 2016 and was set to make his TT debut in 2026, did not survive the fatal crash at Doran's Bend.

NEW TRAGEDY AT THE TT

He is the first victim of the 2026 TT, an edition already marked by mourning after the recent loss of 68-year-old Alan Oversbry during the Pre-TT Classic Road Races. The Tourist Trophy celebrating its 115th anniversary has so far seen several significant incidents: two in the Sidecar category (to the extent that all “three-wheeler” activities were suspended for the remainder of the event for safety reasons), and one on the opening practice day that left several spectators injured.

THE PASSING OF DANIEL INGHAM

For a decade, Daniel Ingham had been a fixture in road racing and, in particular, at the Manx Grand Prix. Since his debut in 2016, he went on to claim the prestigious Senior Manx Grand Prix in 2024, paving the way to his debut at the Tourist Trophy. At 33, he leaves behind his wife Helayna and two children, Joey and Phoebe.

271 MOTORCYCLISTS KILLED ON THE ISLE OF MAN

Daniel Ingham is the 271st motorcyclist to have lost his life during races or practice on the Isle of Man between the TT and the Manx Grand Prix. The most recent death recorded at the Tourist Trophy prior to this was that of Spaniard Raul Torras during the 2023 edition.

Read also

John McGuinness, 30 Years on the Razor’s Edge: The TT’s Grand Old Man Is Still a RocketJohn McGuinness, 30 Years on the Razor’s Edge: The TT’s Grand Old Man Is Still a Rocket
Tragedy before the 2026 TT: 68-year-old motorcyclist Alan Oversby diesTragedy before the 2026 TT: 68-year-old motorcyclist Alan Oversby dies
Tourist Trophy

byAlessio Piana

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