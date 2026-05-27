After a turbulent Monday, Tuesday’s action continued on the Isle of Man’s Mountain Course with qualifying for the Tourist Trophy celebrating 115 years of history, featuring several noteworthy highlights. Dean Harrison, riding the CBR 1000RR-R fielded directly by Honda Racing UK, averaged 133.925 mph (215.531 km/h), a new outright record for an opening official TT qualifying session. Michael Dunlop also lapped on a Honda Superbike—rightly among the most-watched for both speed and achievements, as well as for his bike choices.

NO DUCATI PANIGALE V4 R

While at the North West 200 everything emerged on the fly, on the Isle of Man ‘Mickey D’ made his decision well in advance. His chosen Superbike will not be the brand-new, gleaming 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R, but rather his trusty Honda CBR 1000RR-R. Received directly from Ducati Corse , MD has decided to postpone its debut to next year. No project shelved, but a need to play it safe, considering Hawk Racing has not completed the bike’s refinement work, with much still to be discovered on the roads. Without testing and without full guarantees, the IOMTT’s all-time wins record holder did not feel like gambling on Ducati red—at least for the Superbike.

FOUR BIKES FOR FOUR CLASSES

A common approach for Michael Dunlop, who, as his career evolved after racing and winning with practically every brand, chose not to tie himself directly to a single manufacturer. He remembers the limited freedom—debated at the time—at Honda, BMW, and even Yamaha SMR, to the point of ditching the new R1 mid-TT 2015 amid controversy and contractual issues. Dunlop will therefore tackle TT 2026 with 4 bikes from 4 different manufacturers, prepared to the specs of 4 classes: Honda CBR 1000RR-R Superbike, BMW M 1000 RR Superstock (also a “backup” to race the Senior and Superbike TTs), the same Ducati Panigale V2 for Supersport, and the ever-reliable Paton S1-R (updated in several areas) for the Sportbike.

TOWARD 100 TT RACES

Last year, with the Italian-made Ducati and Paton, Michael Dunlop completed a double-double in the Supersport and Supertwin classes, reaching 33 career TT victories. This year he aims to add to that tally and hit the milestone of 100 TT race starts. He has contested 94 races across all classes from 2007 to today, with his first win coming in Supersport Race 2 in 2009. A true legend of road racing and, as such, free to choose which bikes to ride in pursuit of new, prestigious goals.