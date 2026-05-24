Red-hot MotoJunior weekend in Barcelona: Italians shine with podiums and wins in Moto3, Moto2, Moto4

Explosive season start for the Italian youngsters—so many podiums and wins in MotoJunior at Barcelona! All the results.

A fiery kickoff with Italian victories and podiums across Moto3, Moto2, and Moto4. Leonardo Zanni, Giulio Pugliese, Edoardo Savino, Lorenzo Pritelli, Dennis Foggia, and Francesco Mongiardo are our fast lads stepping onto the podium in the opening round in Barcelona—some as winners, others on one of the three steps. The Catalan stop that opens 2026 ends with Giulio Pugliese leading Moto3, reigning Moto2 champion Milan Pawelec in command of the category, Alvaro Lucas on top in Moto4, and finally Blai Trias leading Stock. Below is how the races went and the standings.

Moto3 Junior

Two markedly different races for Leonardo Zanni, considered one of the riders to watch this year. The Roman from Momoven Racing triumphed in Race 1, taking victory after a fierce group battle, with Giulio Pugliese (Aspar Junior Team) completing the Italian one-two, and rookie Carlos Cano (Aspar Junior Team) 3rd—the surprise lone Spanish rider in the top 16!

In Race 2, however, Zanni—determined to break away for the win—was caught out by a nasty highside. Fortunately, no consequences, but it meant a zero score. Pugliese shone, once again immediately part of the combative leading group, up to the triumph. Impressive rookie Travis Borg from Malta (Team Monlau Motul) took 2nd after his incident with Karpushin in Race 1. Completing the podium was another debutant, Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing), stepping up as reigning ETC champion and also redeeming himself after a zero in the first race.

Moto2

The twist in Race 1 came early with polesitter Eric Fernandez in the gravel: he rejoined, but the fight at the front was immediately compromised for the FAU55 rider. The rest of the race turned into a head-to-head between reigning champion Milan Pawelec (AGR Team) and Unai Orradre (Momoven Racing), with the Spaniard initially ahead until the decisive strike from the combative Pole, who pulled away and left no room for a response. The third step of the podium spoke Italian thanks to Francesco Mongiardo (MMR Team), followed by a fine 4th place for Alessandro Morosi (Eagle-1).

Race 2 began with former World Championship rider and rookie Dennis Foggia (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) tasting the lead in this new series. Lurking, however, were Pawelec, Fernandez (determined not to put a wheel wrong), Palomera, and a charging Orradre. Lap after lap, these were the fierce protagonists of the second and final race of the Moto2 European round. Foggia dreamed big, leading for long stretches, but in the second half Unai Orradre launched the attack: it was victory, the first of 2026, and the #7 could also celebrate his first podium... In the end, though, it would still be a win: Orradre’s final track limits infraction handed the success to the Italian! Boscoscuro one-two ahead of the reigning champion and points leader Pawelec.

Moto4

The single race of the former ETC delivered a jaw-dropping comeback from the eventual winner. Alvaro Lucas (Aspar Junior Team) actually launched from 28th on the grid. With grit and determination, the tenacious Spanish rider charged through, inserting himself into the lead pack and ultimately prevailing. A heart-stopping finish against our Edoardo Savino (Leopard Racing), with just six thousandths between them! A tenth back came the polesitter, another of our hard-charging standard-bearers, Lorenzo Pritelli (Team Echovit Pasini). Also noteworthy were the excellent results of two other riders from the same team: Cristian Borrelli, on the front row yesterday and 5th at the flag today, just two tenths from the winner, and Leonardo Casadei, 7th at the finish.

Stock

Not a perfect start for polesitter Blai Trias, with Alberto Garcia seizing the moment to lead the single race ahead of Yeray Ruiz and Lorenzo Fellon. The breakaway quartet soon formed, then split in two: a duel for victory between Trias and Ruiz, while Fellon and Garcia fought over the final podium spot. From the Italian camp, Fuligni immediately lost the tow of the front four and couldn’t claw it back… But he rallied late, harrying the Frenchman and the Spaniard, managing to slot between them yet missing the podium by mere tenths, which went to Lorenzo Fellon. Up front it was a comeback triumph for polesitter Blai Trias, who finally escaped and won alone ahead of Yeray Ruiz.