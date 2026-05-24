Italian Grand Prix 2026: Ready for the MotoGP show at Mugello? All the TV and streaming times

Mugello awaits the 2026 MotoGP World Championship, with an Italian debut also for the Baggers. The complete TV schedule.

It’s time for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, the first tricolor stop of the 2026 season. We turn the page after the scare in Catalunya: Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco will clearly be absent, Marc Marquez is still in doubt, and Pecco Bagnaia’s sore wrist needs to be assessed. In MotoGP, will Aprilia or Ducati continue to dominate, or will KTM, Honda, and Yamaha have more of a say? In Moto2 and Moto3, there’s hope for flashes of brilliance from the home riders, perhaps fueled by the familiar atmosphere of the Tuscan hills… Who will emerge? Let’s also remember the Bagger World Cup, at its second event after Austin and the first on Italian soil. Below are all the schedules for the Catalunya Grand Prix: as always, full live coverage on Sky Sport (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), with TV8 broadcasting all the Sunday GP races live.

Italian GP schedule (cet)

Friday, May 29

8:25-8:45 Baggers Free Practice 1

9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

12:40-13:00 Baggers Free Practice 2

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice

17:05-17:25 Bagger Qualifying

Saturday, May 30

8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

12:10 Baggers Race 1

12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 11 laps

16:10 Baggers Race 2

Sunday, May 31

9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up

11:00 Moto3 Race – 17 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 19 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 23 laps