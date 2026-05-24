MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

What future for MotoGP? Tardozzi admits: "Without Valentino Rossi, it's a problem"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Sunday, 24 May 2026 at 11:36
Davide Tardozzi
In the MotoGP paddock, the arm wrestling between the teams and Liberty Media over revenue sharing is still in full swing. The new “Concorde Agreement” has yet to be finalized, everything revolves around money, and in the meantime the manufacturers are refraining from announcing new contracts in protest. Ducati, for example, has won the last four world titles, but the coffers in Borgo Panigale aren’t experiencing the same golden age.

MotoGP free-to-air or pay-TV?

There has been much talk about pay-TV and the possibility of broadcasting the World Championship free-to-air on public networks. An idea that doesn’t sit well with the organizers and perhaps not even with the teams, given that a large portion of revenue comes precisely from subscription TV. After all, the media world has changed drastically in recent years; every family springs for at least one subscription to streaming services or pay-TV channels. But a sport like MotoGP risks fading away if shown only behind a paywall, far from public view, not directly serving casual fans who aren’t willing to pay to watch a Grand Prix.
Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, recently weighed in on this point, arguing that the current cost of the World Championship makes it necessary to maintain the pay-TV model. “The idea that television used to be free isn’t true. It wasn’t the state paying for it; it was us, the citizens, paying for it. Now, it’s the fans who pay... What a DAZN subscription costs in Spain is what someone spends on a drink at a bar. If you don’t love motorcycles enough to pay €9.90, then this service isn’t for you.” In any case, the right balance must be found between pay-TV and free-to-air, which is why the most important GPs are often broadcast on public television to draw people closer to MotoGP.

Ducati’s point of view

Ducati Corse team manager Davide Tardozzi analyzed this situation with Speedweek. “In recent years we’ve lost market share in Italy,” admitted the Italian manager. “I can’t say anything about other countries. The fact that we no longer have Valentino Rossi is a problem. Valentino Rossi was a star, a hero even for grandmothers. He made sure they watched MotoGP. On the other hand, Pecco Bagnaia has been very well known in Italy for a few years now, and of course so are Ducati and Aprilia.”
Despite everything, we are far from a true boom for this sport in Italy. Is it the pay-TV’s fault? “It certainly doesn’t help,” Tardozzi added. “But this world has to survive, and pay-TV broadcasters pay well, so organizers tend to go in that direction. I don’t know how things will evolve with the new owners, how they want to promote the championship. I believe you can’t go back when it comes to pay-TV.”
Liberty Media has certainly done an excellent job with Formula 1. But it’s a mistake to think the same will automatically happen with MotoGP. They are two shows that are genetically different, with distinct characteristics and needs. “I’m amazed when I look at Formula 1 ticket prices, and the grandstands are all packed from Friday morning,” Davide Tardozzi pointed out. “That makes me think that somewhere we’re making mistakes. But it’s also obvious that MotoGP can’t go to Las Vegas, Dubai, or Monte Carlo. For us, some things are completely different and we have to think much more about safety. That makes a big difference.”

Read also

Global talents or convenient flags? MotoGP’s new era under critical scrutinyGlobal talents or convenient flags? MotoGP’s new era under critical scrutiny
Bezzecchi, Martin and Di Giannantonio: History Repeats Itself in MotoGPBezzecchi, Martin and Di Giannantonio: History Repeats Itself in MotoGP
If you like Corsedimoto’s content, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking here
Valentino Rossi

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

binder-motogp-ktm-catalunya
MotoGP

Brad Binder: 15 years with KTM and now out of the picture? The fall of MotoGP's most loyal rider

24 May 2026
motogp-bandiere-passaporti
MotoGP

Global talents or convenient flags? MotoGP’s new era under critical scrutiny

24 May 2026
Marco Bezzecchi Jorge Martin Fabio Di Giannantonio MotoGP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi, Martin and Di Giannantonio: History Repeats Itself in MotoGP

24 May 2026

More news

binder-motogp-ktm-catalunya

Brad Binder: 15 years with KTM and now out of the picture? The fall of MotoGP's most loyal rider

MotoGP
motogp-bandiere-passaporti

Global talents or convenient flags? MotoGP’s new era under critical scrutiny

MotoGP
fontanesi-mx-francia

Red-hot MX in France: Kiara Fontanesi already on fire! MX2 surprise, Herlings roars in MXGP

Motocross
Marco Bezzecchi Jorge Martin Fabio Di Giannantonio MotoGP

Bezzecchi, Martin and Di Giannantonio: History Repeats Itself in MotoGP

MotoGP
givi

Givi: in the Brescian lowlands, where motorcycles are still writing the future

Dreams

Popular articles

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta: Dear Marc Márquez... I'm Coming

MotoGP
acosta-motogp-catalunya

Another "gray area": the Acosta case in Catalunya reignites the debate over the regulations

MotoGP
MotoGP 2026

Rider market goes down to the wire: seven in the hunt for an open seat

MotoGP
motogp-barcellona-simoncelli

Motorsport needs two key players like the Márquez brothers

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

The Metamorphosis of the Ducati GP26 MotoGP: We're Finally There

MotoGP

Loading