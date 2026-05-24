Global talents or convenient flags? MotoGP’s new era under critical scrutiny

A comment on the “flags” issue: is it really an enhancement, or are talents being sacrificed in the name of inclusivity?

For some time now, the former Dorna, now MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, has spoken about greater inclusivity within the World Championship. In short, looking at more nationalities to discover various talents to bring into the championship—an approach also shared by Liberty Media , which in a way has “declared war” on the many Italians and Spaniards present. In MotoJunior , a clause has also been introduced that rewards those who bet on riders who are neither Italian nor Spanish in their teams. But are we sure this inclusivity is truly “democratic” and meritocratic? As with everything, we need to look at both the positives and negatives to understand whether what we’ve ended up with is really right… Something probably needs to be reviewed, but here is a comment on the matter for now.

An eye on more nationalities

It certainly doesn’t appear to be a negative action—quite the opposite. Talent is not the prerogative of just a few countries, so it’s good to observe the new generations elsewhere as well. It’s indisputable that the top talents currently come from the Iberian Peninsula, thanks to national policies that best foster the growth of young aspiring riders and help the most gifted move forward. However, this should not exclude others: the Talent Cups that have emerged in recent years—be they South American, Northern, or Asian—serve precisely this purpose, to give an extra opportunity to youngsters from long-overlooked countries, creating a pathway that can lead them to the lower-tier championships that pave the way, one day, to the World Championship.

Do they get there on merit or by passport?

One must ask, however, whether such a policy is truly effective, especially since there is no shortage of “forced” cases. In the World Championship, David Alonso, a young rider of undeniable talent, was born and raised in Spain and races under the Colombian flag due to his origins. Valentin Perrone, born and raised in Spain, races under the Argentine flag for the same reason. This also happens in the lower championships. “Passport favoritism” has occurred in MotoGP as well, and we’ve seen some recent examples. Making room for more nationalities makes sense, but it does not necessarily reward talent—in fact, sometimes young talents are sacrificed, left on the sidelines, precisely because of this. It may therefore be necessary to establish more balanced rules to ensure access for worthy riders, thereby maintaining a certain level in what is a World Championship.