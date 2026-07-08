Alonso like Moreira? History repeats itself in Moto2 with Honda MotoGP in the background

Moreira vs Alonso: the similarities in Moto2 and a possibility that could also influence the future in MotoGP with Honda.

Diogo Moreira and David Alonso : we didn’t pick two random names—there’s something in common between these two South American riders (in Alonso’s case, by origin only). It’s a long-distance “duel” that concerns both Moto2, with Manuel Gonzalez still leading and eyeing the title, and MotoGP—specifically Honda… It would certainly be another twist of fate for the current Moto2 championship leader, desperately seeking a MotoGP seat and utterly focused on not repeating the mistakes of 2025. But let’s look at the situation.

Is history repeating itself in Moto2?

Last year’s Dutch Grand Prix was the turning point for Diogo Moreira. He had taken two podiums before, but a win is something else: a forceful triumph, his first in the class, snatched by a hair over Aron Canet, with leader Manuel Gonzalez just over a second behind. That was the real boost that propelled the Brazilian’s comeback and world title. Moreira left Assen 3rd overall with 128 points, Gonzalez still topping Moto2 with 159 points. We know how it ended… This year, again at Assen, we saw a similar story.

Manuel Gonzalez is still there, but this time against teammate Senna Agius and against David Alonso. The latter, with a stunning last-lap outside pass, managed to get the better of the two Intact GP riders and take his first win of the season. For the Colombian it wasn’t his first ever—he’d already won last year—while in the standings he sits 4th with a slightly larger gap: after Assen he has 116 points, 69.5 adrift of Gonzalez, who leads with 185.5. And what if history repeats itself?

One (Honda) seat for two

Diogo Moreira is already in the premier class with the Golden Wing at LCR, while David Alonso is widely tipped to be on his way to MotoGP with the same brand. In fact, there are many rumors—especially from Spain—suggesting the Colombian could land directly in the factory team, as Fabio Quartararo ’s teammate, effectively “leapfrogging” Moreira in his rookie year. At the same time, there are also whispers that it will be the Brazilian who gets promoted to the factory squad, with Alonso heading to LCR. Which rumors are true?

Honda HRC Castrol is currently keeping a tight lid on things and has yet to make official the lineup for the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP season. In two days the premier class is back on track for the German GP at the Sachsenring, the final act before the summer break and the event that marks the end of the first half of this last MotoGP season of the 1000cc era. Will the announcement come before the break, or will the factory seat depend on how Alonso performs in Moto2, meaning we’ll have to wait a bit longer? For now, it’s all speculation, pending official word from Honda.