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Mattia Guadagnini: MXGP World Championship still a long way off, but there’s a date for the comeback show

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 08 July 2026 at 17:44
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How is Mattia Guadagnini doing? The Venetian motocrosser won’t be back anytime soon, but he has provided an initial date for his return to racing... Here’s when and where.
It will still be a long road, but Mattia Guadagnini has spoken again to give an update on his physical condition after his latest injury. There’s also a first date for his return to racing: he’ll be in action at the upcoming Fast Cross, an event held for years in Arsago Seprio, packed with new features for the 2026 edition: no longer an afternoon and evening on a single day, a night show, but an entire weekend of motocross. As always, world-class stars won’t be missing, Guadagnini is already fired up for the challenge and sets the date for October 10 and 11 in the province of Varese. As for his MXGP World Championship return, however, it’s still a complete mystery...

Mattia Guadagnini’s message

“It’s going really well, but it’ll still be a long process.” The 24-year-old rider from Bassano del Grappa opens like this in the video posted on his social channels. “I can’t give you an exact return date [to the World Championship] yet, but I can definitely tell you that we’ll see each other on October 10 and 11 at Fast Cross. One of those events that made motocross history in Italy and around the world—my parents went when they were young and always told me about their experiences. Just the idea of taking part, in a few months, is an incredible thrill.”
His first public appearance will therefore be in action at this special and renowned event in Lombardy, a restart for Guadagnini, who unfortunately is going through yet another rough patch physically. Injuries have sadly been a constant in his career, especially on the world stage, particularly the shoulder that was operated on for this latest mishap that occurred months ago. Step by step, the Venetian rider is recovering, without losing grit or his smile, with the clear goal of returning to compete at a high level.
-> VIDEO: Mattia Guadagnini’s words

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