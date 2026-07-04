Coenen hammers in MXGP: holeshot and breakaway, Vlaanderen shines with Ducati

Lucas Coenen an undisputed dominator in MXGP qualifying, Simon Laengenfelder takes the first MX2 pole of 2026. Report and standings.

A firm statement from the MXGP points leader. The qualifying race at Terra Topia MX Track is a verdict handed down by Lucas Coenen, who gets the jump and has no rivals. Both Kawasaki boys stand out, finishing 2nd and 3rd at the line; best qualifying of the season for Ducati with Calvin Vlaanderen’s 5th place—the South Africa–born Dutchman, fired up at home. Herlings, meanwhile, the nearest challenger in the standings, drops a few points with a lackluster race: a swift response is expected tomorrow. In MX2, the “king of pole positions,” points leader Sacha Coenen, is oddly anonymous, while today the reigning champion, Simon Laengenfelder, leads the way. Here’s how it went

MXGP: the leader doesn’t put a foot wrong

The omens are certainly excellent for the Belgian rider, even if races are another story. Lucas Coenen, with the holeshot and a lights-to-flag run, collects 10 points by winning the Qualifying Race on the South African track. No contest up front, but then comes the Kawasaki duo, with 2025 champion Romain Febvre a solid 2nd at the checkered flag. Third place for Pauls Jonass, and as mentioned, Calvin Vlaanderen , one of the home favorites, catches the eye with a fine 5th on the Desmo450 MX. Andrea Adamo a solid 7th; Yamaha never in the spotlight.

MX2: the champion’s spark

Simon Laengenfelder gives no quarter to the competition; he’s the pole-sitter in the first South African GP in 18 years. Only the third different name after points leader Sacha Coenen and Mathis Valin (out injured). It was straightforward for the German: holeshot and runaway to victory, stamping his authority, while behind him the Reisulis brothers and the Triumph boys battled for the top five. In the end, Guillem Farres finished 2nd, and home hero Camden McLellan fought back to claim 3rd. Surprisingly absent from the spotlight was leader Coenen, 7th at the flag.