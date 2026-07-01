MXGP: Return to South Africa for a Fiery Showdown—Main Contenders and GP Schedule

Motocross World Championship heads to South Africa in the coming days: absences, key contenders, and the full MXGP and MX2 schedule.

After Italy in Montevarchi and Portugal in Águeda, it’s time to change continents: a return to South Africa after 18 years, with the Terra Topia MX Track near the capital Johannesburg. Another new stop in the 2026 Motocross season that further ignites the MXGP and MX2 battles. Leading both classes are the electrifying Belgian twins Lucas and Sacha Coenen, but there’s no shortage of rivals, like Herlings in the 450 class and the Triumph duo in the 250 World Championship. Who will shine? Below are the key protagonists and the GP schedule.

The MXGP and MX2 protagonists

In the 450s, it’s undeniably points leader Lucas Coenen and chaser Jeffrey Herlings, fresh off another GP victory just days ago in Portugal. Not to forget reigning champion Romain Febvre, Tim Gajser, Maxime Renaux... Once again, Andrea Bonacorsi and Mattia Guadagnini are out due to injuries, while Alberto Forato and Fantic are determined to bounce back after the disappointing weekend in Águeda. Rookie Kay De Wolf will be sidelined for quite a while after the injury suffered in Tuscany; we’ll see how other newcomers like Andrea Adamo and Tom Vialle perform. And those are just a few of the potential frontrunners.

In the 250 class, keep an eye on Triumph, especially home favorite Camden McLellan, an inevitable one-to-watch determined to impress, alongside teammate Guillem Farres, as they look to continue the British brand’s upward trajectory. It’s an open challenge to points leader Sacha Coenen; let’s not forget reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder or the Reisulis brothers. For Italy, we’ll see how Valerio Lata and Ferruccio Zanchi fare.

South Africa GP schedule

Full live coverage available on mxgp-tv.com with subscription; in the coming days any live or delayed broadcasts on Rai channels will also be announced.

Saturday, July 4

15:15 MX2 Qualifying Race

16:00 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, July 5

12:00 MX2 Race 1

13:00 MXGP Race 1

15:00 MX2 Race 2

16:00 MXGP Race 2