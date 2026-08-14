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From Herlings' challenger to spectator: Coenen out of the MXGP of Sweden, another blow for KTM

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 14 August 2026 at 11:03
Lucas Coenen 2026 MXGP
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Lucas Coenen can’t make it, he’s out of the Swedish GP as well. An incredible turn of events: from MXGP title contender to bit player...
The scenario KTM hoped to avoid: Lucas Coenen is also out of the Swedish Grand Prix, scheduled for this Ferragosto weekend (here are the schedule and times), to continue recovering from the sciatic nerve compression sustained in the Foxhills crash. He has repeatedly attempted to return at subsequent MXGP events, only to be forced to withdraw mid-weekend. An incredible upheaval: he and his twin Sacha, once major protagonists in their respective classes, have become supporting actors, with the latter sidelined by the injury suffered as a wild card in the United States. He has missed fewer events than his brother, but clearly hasn’t shone in his condition, which led to the loss of the MX2 red plate...

Lucas Coenen out of MXGP Sweden, KTM comments 

Progress, but not enough: a return to racing at this stage could cause a setback and further complications. Clearly a bitter pill to swallow for the former red-plate holder and five-time GP winner, as well as a standout wild card in AMA Motocross alongside his twin. He looked like Jeffrey Herlings’ major rival, but things have now become decidedly more complicated. “It was already tough to miss my home GP and I hoped the extra days would allow me to get back in shape for Sweden, but time has run out. I still have some pain and another crash could put us back to square one or make things even worse. I feel I’m close to full fitness, but not quite there yet.”
The team is no less disappointed, as emphasized by Davide De Carli, Team Manager of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing De Carli: “It’s tough for Lucas and his family, but this is an injury you can’t rush. You need to be as close to 100% as possible to compete in MXGP, and he’s simply not ready for Sweden. All we can do is keep up the treatment and be patient. In the meantime, we’ll do everything possible to help Sacha in MX2 and we hope both brothers can race together soon, because the GPs are going by and we’re rapidly approaching the end of the season.”
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Lucas Coenen

byDiana Tamantini

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