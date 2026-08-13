Superbike: BMW isn't standing by—test at Magny-Cours to close the gap to Ducati

The Italian manufacturer dominates while the competition chases: in France, host of its own SBK round, some have already gotten to work.

The 2026 Superbike World Championship is being monopolized by Ducati, which is leaving only scraps to the other constructors on the grid. With the new Panigale V4 R it has won every race and has often locked out the podium. An embarrassing situation for the competition, never really able to trouble it.

BMW had gotten used to winning thanks to the phenomenal Toprak Razgatlioglu, who managed to take the M 1000 RR to two consecutive riders’ titles, the first for the German marque in SBK. But with the Turk’s departure, the scenario has completely changed.

Superbike World Championship 2026, BMW winless with Oliveira and Petrucci

BMW’s podiums in the 2026 Superbike World Championship have been only four, all claimed by Miguel Oliveira, three times third at “his” Portimao and again in Race 1 at the Balaton Park Circuit, where he then got injured. The Portuguese missed the rounds at Most and Aragon, returning at Misano Adriatico. In Italy, it was an encouraging weekend considering his less-than-ideal physical condition, then a collapse at Donington Park.

In England both Oliveira and the returning Danilo Petrucci (injured at Most) struggled enormously, failing to finish any of the three races in the top 10. In fact, in the Superpole Race they occupied the bottom of the standings. The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team had conducted a test at Donington Park a few weeks earlier; it was a surprise to see them in such difficulty.

SBK test at Magny-Cours: van der Mark, Honda and a Ducati are there too

The Munich-based company is not satisfied with the 2026 season; the 106 points collected by Oliveira and Petrucci’s 48 are well below expectations. To try to reduce the gap in the upcoming Superbike calendar appointments and to prepare also in view of a 2027 that will feature some changes, BMW went to Magny-Cours for two days of testing. Since it’s the track of the next round (September 4–6), it’s a great opportunity to be ready when the championship resumes.