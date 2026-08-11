Aprilia Dominates but Fears Marc Marquez: "Until the End"

Aprilia dominated the MotoGP weekend at Silverstone and has rediscovered itself as a major contender in the race for the world title. The Veneto-based manufacturer celebrated the treble with restraint, but knows it has its destiny in its own hands.

Jorge Martin confirms himself as the championship leader, Marco Bezzecchi is back on the podium after a dip in form, Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura always ready to strike... Ducati has been warned.

Rivola’s joy

Aprilia riders locked out the Silverstone podium, both in the MotoGP Sprint and in the main race. A show of strength that caught Borgo Panigale off guard. Meanwhile, Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, has plenty of reasons to smile. "We hope this isn’t the last. We know this is a friendly circuit for us, and that we have riders and a bike with certain characteristics." The Desmosedici GP26 discovered a weakness in high-speed corners, but credit must also go to the Noale riders.

The day after the British race, Bezzecchi could barely walk, coming off a double post-Sachsenring operation on his collarbone and knee. "Marco did something extraordinary. Because this morning it was hard for him to walk, and then he put in a race like that. I hope he can sleep for 48 hours to recover," joked Rivola. "It was a very delicate weekend for him, not only physically, but also mentally. The team is one hundred percent with him and will be until the end of the season, just as we are with Jorge."

The Aragon test

In the Aprilia garage, however, they’re trying to keep euphoria in check. The next round at MotorLand Aragon has Ducati and Marquez as heavy favorites. Same story at Misano and the Red Bull Ring. Nothing to fear for Massimo Rivola, but maximum focus on keeping the rebound flame under control... "I think Aprilia has shown since the middle of last year that it’s quick on many more tracks than in the past. And with two riders like this and a team so united and in form, I won’t say we fear no one, but we will, of course, fight to the very end."

I don’t feel like the leader because, in the end, I think being the leader or not is irrelevant at this moment. What matters is who wins at the end of the year; we’re all here to win," admitted the Madrid-born rider. The overall standings of MotoGP have ‘Martinator’ leading with 240 points, followed by ‘Bez’ at -31 and Ai Ogura at -37. Marc Marquez is fourth, 40 points back, but we know very well his ability to come back. Jorge doesn’t feel like the favorite in the title chase—what counts is who finishes first at the end of the season. Still, the feeling with the RS-GP is improving race by race. "," admitted the Madrid-born rider.

‘Bez’ on the rebound

In three weeks the MotoGP championship heads to Aragon, and Aprilia knows full well it’s Marquez territory. For Marco Bezzecchi it will be a decisive litmus test, and an internal battle with Jorge Martin for first place will begin as well. "It’s a circuit where Marc is incredibly fast; he’s always dominated there. We know he’ll be in attack mode. Last year, aside from the qualifying mistake, he had excellent pace. I can’t predict the future; my goal is to arrive in Aragon in good physical condition."