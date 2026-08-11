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Legendary Andrea Verona: third straight Enduro2 world title and staggering numbers

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 11 August 2026 at 13:24
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Pressure, grit and glory: Andrea Verona Enduro2 champion, ninth world title for the ace of the discipline. How the final weekend went.
Bullseye on the very last day with scary numbers: Andrea Verona, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, was crowned 2026 FIM Enduro2 World Champion at the end of a twist-filled finale at the Welsh GP in Rhayader. In doing so, the Italian ace took home his ninth Enduro world title, the third most decorated in the history of the discipline, tied with his teammate Josep Garcia, this year’s EnduroGP and Enduro1 world champion. For Verona it’s the third consecutive world crown in Enduro2, alongside the runner-up spot in the EnduroGP category.

Andrea Verona, grit and speed for the Enduro2 crown

The title still on the line on the final day clearly meant extra pressure... And a crash in the first free practice session didn’t help, as it cost the Italian precious time, leaving him with a lot of work to do, but he then fought like a lion all day, determined to achieve the big result. He ended the day fifth in EnduroGP and third in Enduro2, holding a one-point lead over Zach Pichon (TM MOTO) in the Enduro2 standings, ahead of a scorching Sunday: it was time for the decisive battle. With the Enduro2 title at stake, Verona responded emphatically, delivering one of his best performances of the season thanks to a 16-second advantage over Pichon that he built up in the first two laps. It’s the apotheosis, the coveted Enduro2 world crown arrives for the third time in a row: the Italian ace continues to write the history of this discipline on the international stage.

"This title means a lot"

“We started with a small advantage and I knew I had to win one of the two days to clinch the World Championship,” Andrea Verona later recounted. “After struggling a bit on the first day and finishing third, I came into the last day with just a one-point gap, so I knew I had to give it everything.” He did it, and it’s total triumph. “I’m really happy with how I managed the pressure and the situation. I rode very well, pushed from the start, and was able to get the win when it mattered most. This title means a lot to me. It’s never just one rider who achieves something like this: there’s always an entire team behind him, and I’m really lucky to have such a fantastic group around me. A huge thank you to everyone involved.”
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byDiana Tamantini

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