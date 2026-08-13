Ferragosto at full throttle as the MXGP World Championship ignites Uddevalla: Swedish GP schedule

Motocross World Championship on during Ferragosto too: the preview and the full schedule for the Sweden GP weekend, the 15th event of 2026.

An appointment with the land of the Vikings, back in the spotlight with the Norwegians during the Football World Cup. The Ferragosto weekend is approaching, yet the Motocross World Championship will be in action at Uddevalla for the Swedish GP. The MXGP and MX2 protagonists will take the stage for the 15th event of the 2026 season. In the premier class, we’ll see who can threaten Jeffrey Herlings , with an eye on Lucas Coenen and his physical condition after the recent zeros and early retirements... They certainly won’t be the only protagonists—let’s not forget 2025 world champion Romain Febvre (his teammate Pauls Jonass should be back), rookies Tom Vialle, Kay De Wolf and Andrea Adamo, as well as Tim Gajser on Yamaha.

Meanwhile in MX2, the Triumph duo is setting the pace, both with championship leader Guillem Farres and with Camden McLellan, winner of the previous GP. An incredible step forward for the British brand, which in just three years has become an authority in the 250 class of the Motocross World Championship! Keep an eye on the Reisulis brothers—ups and downs but increasingly central to the class—then we’ll see if Mathis Valin (Kawasaki) will also stand out, as well as our Valerio Lata (Honda). Former leader Sacha Coenen is still struggling, as is Ducati... The turning point in the Scandinavian peninsula? Below are the times for the Swedish weekend.

Sweden GP schedule

Full live coverage as always on mxgp-tv.com (subscription required); any live broadcasts on Rai channels will also be confirmed in the coming days.

Saturday, August 15

16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race

17:25 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, August 16

13:15 MX2 Race 1

14:15 MXGP Race 1

16:10 MX2 Race 2

17:10 MXGP Race 2