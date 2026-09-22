Lachlan Turner’s explosive debut: the young American dazzles in the Motocross World Championship

Lachlan Turner already unleashed in her first outing in the Women’s Motocross World Championship. Here’s how it went in the grand season finale in Australia.

We told you to keep an eye on her and not by chance, since she was already impressive. Lachlan Turner made her WMX Motocross World Championship debut last weekend, not with her usual 99 but with her brother Lux’s number 9—he’s a motocrosser too. Bad luck struck in Race 1, but she answered with a stunning second moto, beaten only by champion Guillen, and ultimately finished 4th overall on her absolute debut. Next year the fierce American rider and Yamaha plan to make many more appearances on the international stage. It will be fascinating to see her go head-to-head with the fastest in the world, with whom she has already measured up excellently.

The Queen of U.S. Motocross shines on her World debut

“What a weekend! I had so much fun, I learned a lot and figured out what I need to improve to become the best version of myself,” Turner wrote on her social channels to share the emotion of her first world championship weekend. Multiple AMA WMX champion and this year also champion of the Australian women’s series: there couldn’t have been a better gift for “LaLa,” who put herself to the test on the 2027 YZ 250F. She made her presence felt at the front right away: 5th in Free Practice, 4th in Time Practice, but here’s the episode that defined Race 1 Turner went down immediately after contact with another rider, had to restart practically at the back, then suffered a second crash, but still managed to take the checkered flag in eighth place. Clearly out for redemption in Race 2 , but probably no one expected a holeshot like that and then leading for a good part of the race! Lachlan Turner looked unbeatable in the second moto at Darwin, but the in-form Spaniard Guillen wanted the complete celebration and didn’t hold back, taking the moto win, the GP victory, and the historic WMX world crown. The U.S. champion also deserves nothing but applause.Turner wrote on her social channels to share the emotion of her first world championship weekend.

“The first moto really put me to the test. I crashed on lap one right after the start straight, ended up over 30 seconds back, managed to make up positions and had another crash toward the end. But champions aren’t made on the good days, they’re made on the tough ones.” Sunday morning (the middle of the night in Italy) she was even more fired up. “I woke up the next day with a smile on my face, ready to give it my all. I got a great start in the second moto, led for most of the race and came within a whisker of first place, finishing second. In the end I didn’t quite pull it off, but I gave everything I had.” She also admits that “Racing here is definitely different from the United States! Our motos at home are only 12 minutes long, so these longer motos were a whole new challenge. Now I know exactly what I need to work on and I can’t wait to get back to it.”