Daniela Guillen makes history: who is the first Spanish queen of the WMX World Championship?

The profile of Daniela Guillen , the first Spanish motocross rider to triumph in the Women’s Motocross World Championship.

Daniela Guillen, the new queen of Women’s Motocross worldwide, brings the crown jewel to a Spain that truly seems to be winning everywhere. There had never been a Spanish world champion among the knobby tires; the RFME protégé (the Spanish Federation) fills this “void” with a History is written:, the new queen of Women’s Motocross worldwide, brings the crown jewel to a Spain that truly seems to be winning everywhere. There had never been a Spanish world champion among the knobby tires; the RFME protégé (the Spanish Federation) fills this “void” with a clear 1-1 in Australia that kicks off a massive celebration. Today she achieved the result of a dream chased since childhood and only narrowly missed in previous seasons. Completing the world podium are our own Kiara Fontanesi and the champion of the past two seasons, Lotte van Drunen, both put in their place by the first-ever Spanish world title holder. Here’s a bit of her story.

Daniela Guillen, career and curiosities of the new WMX star

A Catalan born in 2006, with a passion that became real at age 3 thanks to a mini bike that unexpectedly arrived at home. She and her brothers already liked motorcycles, but this gift proved pivotal for little Daniela’s life. She developed as an athlete on Spain’s hard-packed terrain, which is why sandy tracks were long her weak point, later resolved: this year’s triumph in Arnhem says it all! She began by taking part in races with almost entirely male grids (many world-class female motocross riders started this way), even winning the prestigious French youth titles Minivert 65cc (2016) and Minivert 85cc (2018). She started with number 5, which she later had to change because it was already taken or due to regulations: her current 255 “was one she liked,” hence the choice that has accompanied her to the top. A 100% commitment to Motocross certainly meant many sacrifices, but also plenty of satisfaction.

Steady growth led to her world debut at 15 in 2021 with KTM, immediately standing out with several top 10 finishes. Over the years she also secured three consecutive national women’s titles (2022–2024) and captained victorious Team Spain at the Motocross of European Nations in 2022 and 2024. In 2023 she received official support from the Spanish Federation with the RFME Spain National Team, which provided her with a GASGAS. Another crucial step in her development, leading to podiums, wins, world podiums, all the way to claiming WMX World Championship gold in 2026. Just before a debut podium in AMA WMX, another push toward the dream. Now she looks down from the top; repeating will be the hard part, but for now it’s time to celebrate. Enhorabuena—better yet, Enhorabona, Daniela!