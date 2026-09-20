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Herlings steals the show with 125th MXGP win in Australia; Triumph MX2's crowning moment

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 20 September 2026 at 09:44
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Jeffrey Herlings and Camden McLellan take the final GP, Guillem Farres is the MX2 world champion. How the last round went.
Sunday’s first race puts Guillem Farres on top of the world in the MX2 class, with teammate Camden McLellan 2nd and Triumph crowned manufacturers’ champion. In MXGP, the already-crowned champion Jeffrey Herlings also takes these last two races, securing his 125th GP win—an incredible number capping a revolutionary season for him with the switch to Honda, ultimately a resounding success. On the world podium are the outgoing champion Romain Febvre and Tim Gajser, despite his injury absence. Here’s how the Motocross World Championship wrapped up in Australia.

MX2: McLellan takes the final GP

Triumph’s triumphant weekend—and that of its riders—could hardly have gone better. A historic world title arrives with Guillem Farres, 2nd in the day’s first moto, while Camden McLellan, with the win in Race 1 and a comeback 2nd in Race 2, secures the Australian GP in Darwin, also locking down the world runner-up spot that was already in his hands. Triumph had already clinched the manufacturers’ title; now the team officially celebrates a 1-2 in the riders’ standings. A truly stellar year for the brand! Race 1 saw a Triumph 1-2 ahead of Liam Everts and Janis Reisulis; Race 2 ended with Everts winning ahead of McLellan and Reisulis. Sacha Coenen closes 2026 as the holeshot king, a small success in a season that seemed to be headed in a very different direction.

MXGP: Herlings takes care of it

He didn’t win qualifying—that went to teammate Tom Vialle—but Jeffrey Herlings struck in the very first moto of the premier class in Darwin. Not without a few attempts from Romain Febvre, who wants to end his Kawasaki stint on a high before moving to Ducati, but without success for the outgoing champion. Noteworthy: an excellent Andrea Adamo grabs his first moto podium in this rookie year! A small issue instead for Vialle, who finished 4th, and it was he who launched best in Race 2, with Adamo holding second for several laps. That was before Herlings’ charge, after which Febvre also got by Adamo. As you might expect, the Dutch ace took the race lead... And that was that: double triumph and GP victory again to close out a stellar season. Febvre finishes 2nd, Vialle third after a small mistake that helped his compatriot.
-> Full standings on mxgp.com

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MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

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