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China takes center stage: as many as two rounds in MXGP 2027! The updated calendar

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 18 September 2026 at 17:30
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The 2027 Motocross World Championship calendar adds a second event in China: here are the dates and stops so far.
After the historic debut of JHL Moto at its home round, next year China will have two full-time manufacturers in MXGP (KOVE and ZXMOTO), and it doesn’t stop there. In fact, the Asian country will host two rounds on the calendar! After a first draft, on the eve of the opening sessions of the season finale in Australia comes an update to next season’s World Championship calendar. The May 2 trip to Shanghai was already confirmed; now it doubles with Ziyang on September 12.
An appointment in a very important area for the country: it is located in Sichuan province (between Chengdu and Chongqing), in a geographic area considered the beating heart of China’s “Moto Valley.” This for a simple reason: the very high density of motorcycle industry companies in this zone. This Chinese “double” will be the 18th round of the 2027 Motocross calendar, fitting into the late-season swing between Asia and Oceania before the return to Europe (yet to be defined). The boom of Chinese motocross is taking a two-pronged path: two manufacturers in the World Championship and two race weekends, a very strong signal from a country more than determined to shine soon in this discipline.
Another piece is therefore in place, with three more rounds still to be assigned to circuits: the Spanish GP, Portuguese GP, and Swiss GP, the latter provisionally slated as the season finale. What is certain is that Italy remains a key hub for the Motocross World Championship, with as many as three events: Montevarchi for the Italian GP, Riola Sardo for the Sardegna GP, and Pietramurata for the Trentino GP.

The updated 2027 Motocross calendar

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MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

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