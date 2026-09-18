MotoGP Austria, FP1 classification: KTM dreaming big, problems and response from Martin

Two RC16s lead the way in the first free practice session at the Red Bull Ring, but it’s in the afternoon that we should get a clearer picture of the riders’ potential: Ducati and Aprilia are ready to answer KTM.

FP1 of the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix ends with the fastest time set by Pedro Acosta, who dreams of winning his first full-distance race in MotoGP right at KTM’s home grand prix. The two-time world champion went to the top with a best lap of 1'29"851. Cloudy skies and fairly low temperatures meant the riders had to start the session with a more cautious approach than usual.

Behind Acosta is another KTM, that of Pol Espargaro, who at the Red Bull Ring is replacing Maverick Vinales in the Tech3 team.

Aprilia and Jorge Martin’s condition

Paolo Bonora, Aprilia’s race manager, spoke to Sky Sport MotoGP about Martin’s physical condition after the compartment syndrome issue he felt at Misano: "After the eleventh lap he felt pain in his arm, he couldn’t ride anymore and did well to finish the race. We noticed his corner entries had become slower; he couldn’t brake anymore. He had already complained after the Sprint; on the last lap he felt a bit of pain. In Warm Up he managed himself to try to have more margin in the race, but at a certain point he had to back off".

Bonora confirms that surgery is an option after the Austrian GP, though no final decision has been made yet: "Right now it doesn’t hurt, after the rest over the past few days. We hope this track suits him better; there are more straights to rest on, whereas Misano is one of the worst for arm pump. After this GP we’ll see how to organize recovery and the possible operation".

Angel Charte is monitoring Ai Ogura from the SuperFile Trackhouse team. The two-time world champion had a negative moment in the opening minutes of the session due to a technical problem with his Aprilia RS-GP26. He had to park it and return to the garage to jump on the second bike, which he took up to third place in FP1. Doctoris monitoring Martin’s situation, as well as that of the returningfrom the SuperFile Trackhouse team. The two-time world champion had a negative moment in the opening minutes of the session due to a technical problem with his Aprilia RS-GP26. He had to park it and return to the garage to jump on the second bike, which he took up to third place in FP1.

MotoGP Austria 2026, FP1 results: times and standings

Behind the Acosta-Espargaro-Martin trio is Marc Marquez, fresh from the sprint-race double at Misano. The Ducati rider is 335 thousandths off the top, a gap that should not be at all alarming; it’s now well known that to best manage his body he never pushes to the maximum in the first free practice session. He has to be smart at this stage of his career; it’s not a strategy to hide his true potential from rivals.

Fifth fastest is Johann Zarco from the LCR Honda team, while Marco Bezzecchi finished sixth with the other factory team Aprilia. Over 5 tenths behind Acosta. Outside the top 10 are Ducati riders like Fermin Aldeguer, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Pecco Bagnaia. All Yamaha riders are also out, with Toprak Razgatlioglu last and the only one over 2 seconds off. The Red Bull Ring is new for him, so he needs to find his bearings.