Morbidelli-Bastianini case: 'Idiot-proof rule'

Franco Morbidelli had to serve a long lap penalty in the MotoGP race at Misano. The VR46 rider impeded Enea Bastianini during practice, hence the sanction. On the eve of the Austrian GP he shares his view on a rule he believes is partially incorrect.

Franky’s mea culpa

The Italian-Brazilian agrees that anyone who hinders a rival should be penalized. But he believes the current rule is flawed in certain situations, especially when the mistake happens at the start of a session. In that case, the rider involved still has enough time and tires to improve his lap time. On the other hand, Morbidelli knows he has to take responsibility. "I am less smart than the other riders. In situations like this, I’m less crafty. But when it comes to safety, this rule should be idiot-proof."

Franco Morbidelli impeded Bastianini in the opening minutes of free practice at the Misano Grand Prix. For this he received a long lap penalty, which he served in Sunday’s race. A heavy blow that put him at a disadvantage over the home weekend. In the end, also thanks to several retirements, he finished 13th, earning two points for the overall standings

Morbidelli calls for more support for riders

On his Instagram page, Morbidelli elaborated on his point of view. Next to a photo of Mario Balotelli wearing a shirt that says "Why Always Me?", the rider wrote: "I know it’s deplorable, and I know a lot of people will hate me for this..."

"But I assure you it’s never my intention to be dangerous or to hinder anyone. I would really like to put an end to this recurring situation, and let’s be frank: it happens because I’m not crafty enough in the moments when you should slow down." Valentino Rossi’s protégé has already asked organizers for support, with blue flags, dashboard warnings or radio messages as possible aids. "They are working hard on it."

It’s not always easy to make a decision in a split second when you’re riding a MotoGP bike. He does not question the penalty itself. For him, the crucial point is when an obstruction occurs and what the concrete consequences are for the rival. If a rider unintentionally hinders a competitor in the first few minutes, the latter still has numerous opportunities to set a fast lap. A crucial difference according to Morbidelli.

The comparison with F1

His Formula 1 colleagues actually have it much better. "They have rearview mirrors and drive on four wheels. We, on the other hand, ride on two wheels, we don’t have rearview mirrors. But we constantly have to turn our heads quickly to be ready to move off the racing line if someone is coming... I absolutely agree that you have to get out of the way when someone is arriving. I also understand that it’s very difficult, very difficult for me, because you have to look back, you’re riding fast and other bikes are coming. You have to check many things at the same time."

The consequences for a rider who makes a similar mistake have a decisive impact on the race. "It’s frustrating to deliver a certain performance and then lose positions on the starting grid or receive a long-lap during the race for something that, in the end, doesn’t affect the other rider’s performance."