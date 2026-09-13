Herlings the juggernaut, MX2 celebration postponed: MXGP of China standings

Guillem Farres, the MX2 title doesn’t arrive this time either. Jeffrey Herlings unstoppable in MXGP : race report and standings.

World party postponed to next weekend in Australia. By just two points, Guillem Farres ( yesterday’s qualifying race winner ) hasn’t wrapped up the MX2 world crown yet, thanks to a fierce Camden McLellan who won the GP and keeps the fight alive until the last possible moment. Triumph is rubbing its hands either way—an incredible story is unfolding thanks to both its riders! In MXGP, Jeffrey Herlings is a steamroller now, weekend after weekend he takes everything without really leaving anything to his rivals... Here’s how the China GP went, the penultimate round of the 2026 Motocross World Championship.

MX2: it’s not party time for Farres yet

First holeshot of the day for reigning champion Laengenfelder, followed by Coenen, Farres, McLellan, Everts; further back, some trouble for the Reisulis brothers after multiple crashes. The first moto ultimately sees yet another Triumph triumph, but it’s Camden McLellan’s, who is doing everything to keep the world title fight alive to the very end. Laengenfelder finishes 2nd, Everts 3rd, while points leader Guillem Farres, yesterday’s qualifying race winner, ends up 4th after a late crash. MX2 World Championship verdict postponed to the next race... Or maybe not?

Second moto with another holeshot for Laengenfelder, immediately leading Farres, Everts, the Reisulis brothers, McLellan... Coenen too, though only for a few laps before a crash puts him out of the race. Up front, the MX2 leader wants to make up for his Race 1 mistake, attacks the reigning champion decisively and then flies away! Behind him it’s a ‘triello’ among the outgoing champion, Everts, and McLellan, until in a flash the two chasers get the better of Laengenfelder. With McLellan 3rd, Farres has the title in his hands... But the South African won’t have it, he clears Everts and reels in his teammate. He also wins the GP, but it’s only enough to delay the title party: moto win for Farres over McLellan and Everts.

MXGP: Herlings won’t stop anymore

First moto started with a holeshot for Vialle, but Herlings takes the lead decisively after just three corners... A small mistake for Febvre, with Adamo seizing the chance to grab 3rd, albeit briefly. A crash, however, will mark his moto... Nothing to say about the Honda ace, truly unstoppable in this first race in China, while behind him a charging Febvre manages to take 2nd over Vialle, Pancar, Jonass, Vlaanderen, Seewer.

The second race isn’t particularly different: Vialle holeshot, Herlings takes the lead in no time and flies away to another GP victory. The surprises are a bit further back, like Vlaanderen keeping the Ducati in 4th, behind the 2025 champion and his successor Febvre. Actually, later behind Vialle, who goes off-track and allows the experienced Frenchman to take 2nd in the moto. In short, it’s a repeat of what we saw earlier and the overall GP standings can’t be any different: Jeffrey Herlings a bat out of hell, Romain Febvre and Tom Vialle follow at a respectful distance.