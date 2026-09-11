Yamaha, Uneasy Truce with Quartararo: Tense Atmosphere but Focus Remains on the Season

In Misano, Yamaha shuts down Quartararo’s controversies, moving forward “professionally” through the end of 2026: comments from Pavesio and Meregalli.

The echo of Quartararo’s words after the Aragon GP is still resonating, but both the rider and Yamaha are dialing down the rhetoric. During MotoGP Free Practice 1 at Misano, the brand’s top brass confirmed a conversation with the 2021 world champion: we doubt it was a light meeting, but what has emerged is that the situation is now under control and that Yamaha will maintain its usual commitment through the end of the season, when the paths of the brand, team, and rider will part ways. The lingering impression, however, is of a rather tense atmosphere, and there are still many GPs to go...

Yamaha clarifies

The words of Paolo Pavesio, Managing Director Motor Racing at Yamaha, can be summarized like this: “We cleared everything up yesterday when he arrived; Fabio understood the weight of his words.” A point echoed shortly after by team director Massimo Meregalli. “The most important thing is to keep working as professionally as possible until the end of this season,” he told motogp.com’s microphones during FP1 at Misano. “For us, what happened in Aragon is now in the past; we’re fully focused on trying to get the best from here to the end of the season.”

Quartararo’s strong words, beyond his frustration with how the season is going, were also tied to Yamaha’s ban on the Pirelli tests in Austria with Honda, his team starting in 2027. “I believe we were willing to let our departing rider test Pirellis, if everyone had decided to do so. In the end, that’s not how things went, and we adjusted our plan in another way.” To conclude, “We won’t change our way of working: as soon as we have news, we’ll tell Fabio right away. For us, this is how we operate. We’ve always worked like this in the past and we’ll see out the season our way.”