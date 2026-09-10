Ogura's dreams of glory dashed; Trackhouse Aprilia short-handed at Misano

Ogura will not race the San Marino GP; the injury has not yet healed. Savadori is also out, leaving Trackhouse with Raul Fernandez as its only weapon.

Ai Ogura won’t be there, and he can’t be replaced by test rider Lorenzo Savadori either. The SuperFile Trackhouse Racing team will field just one Aprilia at Misano, ridden by the confirmed Raul Fernandez. A significant blow for the Japanese rider, who had found strong pace and was very close to the top of the MotoGP standings before this ill-timed setback. Farewell to dreams of glory for Ogura, who already missed the previous round and will be sidelined for both races of the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera. There’s hope he can return at the next event in Austria, just a week after the Misano trip.

The SuperFile Trackhouse Racing statement

#79 Ai Ogura will not take part in the San Marino Grand Prix.

For the second consecutive race weekend, the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP team will compete without Ai Ogura. After undergoing surgery prior to Aragon and hoping that a week of rehabilitation for his injured left thumb—sustained in a motocross training crash in Japan after Silverstone—would allow him to race at Misano, the latest medical opinion, following an evaluation in Barcelona on Tuesday evening, is that he has not sufficiently recovered to race and has therefore withdrawn from the San Marino Grand Prix.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia’s official test rider, who had agreed to replace Ogura at Aragon on very short notice, will not be available this weekend at Misano, leaving the team with the only option of fielding just #25 Raul Fernandez for the San Marino Grand Prix.

Ai Ogura will remain in Barcelona to focus on regaining fitness ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, which will take place in one week.