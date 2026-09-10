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Superbike: BMW confirms Binder for 2027, but it’s not over with Petrucci yet

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 10 September 2026 at 08:03
Brad Binder BMW Motorrad WorldSBK
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The current KTM rider will race the M 1000 RR starting next year: the goal is to relaunch his career in the WorldSBK paddock.
The ROKiT BMW Motorrad team completes its line-up in the World Superbike Championship. After announcing the multi-year contract extension for Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder’s signing has also been made official. No surprise: it’s been known for weeks that the Australian rider would be piloting the second M 1000 RR.
Danilo Petrucci has not been confirmed in the SBK squad, but BMW reiterates that options are being evaluated with the rider from Terni to continue the collaboration on other projects.Petrux could continue to ride an M 1000 RR in another championship and/or take on a test rider role; the picture will become clearer in the coming weeks. There have also been rumors about a possible move to the Honda HRC team in place of Somkiat Chantra, but getting on a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP today isn’t particularly attractive.

From MotoGP to Superbike: Binder wants to win with BMW

Binder was not retained by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, the team he joined in MotoGP in 2020 and to which he will remain contracted until the end of the 2026 season. This year he has been clearly outperformed by Pedro Acosta and his results have not been particularly impressive, which is why KTM chose not to renew his deal and no other MotoGP team decided to bet on him.
Restarting in World Superbike with a factory squad like BMW is an excellent move both athletically and financially. The German manufacturer is investing in the category and will continue to do so in the coming years. In 2027 it will bring an updated M 1000 RR to the track with the goal of taking the fight to Ducati.
Sven Blusch, head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, is convinced that the South African rider has what it takes to be a leading contender in World Superbike: "What particularly impressed us is his absolute determination to begin a new chapter in WorldSBK. His goal is clear: he wants to fight for the world title. First of all, he will need to get used to the BMW M 1000 RR and to a new World Championship, and we are confident he will do so quickly. With Brad and Miguel, two former teammates are reunited who complement each other perfectly, both in personality and riding style. This combination has great potential."
Binder and Oliveira have already been teammates in Moto3, Moto2, and MotoGP. In 2027 they will share the garage in WorldSBK—a rather unique story. The fact that they’ve known each other for so long should help them collaborate on advancing BMW’s technical project.

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Brad Binder

byMatteo Bellan

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