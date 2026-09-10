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Blow for Bonacorsi, season over: how is the Ducati MXGP rider?

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 10 September 2026 at 08:45
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This is really not what Ducati needed: MXGP season over for Andrea Bonacorsi—the situation for the rider from Bergamo.
Ducati will be fielding a reduced lineup for the final two rounds of the 2026 Motocross World Championship. Andrea Bonacorsi, forced to stop mid-event at the last MXGP round in Turkey, will also be sidelined for the races in China, next weekend, and in Australia, the final GP of the season. A pause with a clear purpose: Bonacorsi is one of the riders selected to represent Italy in the Azzurri jersey at the Motocross of Nations this coming October, an event the Bergamo native will certainly try not to miss.
Unfortunately, the World Championship season didn’t go as planned, due to various injuries and issues that slowed the promising signs of growth only glimpsed with a few top-10 finishes. Rumor has it that Bonacorsi will remain the spearhead of the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team next season as well, barring the unexpected... But alas, 2026 has ended on a very sour note, since he won’t even be able to take part in the final two events of the year. The hope is that he regains full strength—first for the Motocross of Nations, and then to tackle the next 450 season much better, alongside the new arrival Romain Febvre.

The Ducati MXGP statement

Andrea Bonacorsi will not race in the final two rounds of the MXGP World Championship in China and Australia. The rider from Bergamo was forced to skip Race 2 at the Turkish GP due to food poisoning that had already struck him on Saturday in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey. Still weakened by this virus, Andrea, in agreement with the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team, chose to forgo the demanding double trip to Shanghai and Darwin to try to regain his strength and fitness, and he has returned to Italy for further tests.
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