Marc Marquez makes no secret of it: at Phillip Island, he approached the Sprint differently than usual, and there’s a name behind it.

The Ducati rider, back at the top of the MotoGP standings with a 10-point lead after his victory and Jorge Martin’s crash, admitted that he wouldn’t have fought with the same aggression against another rival.

On the eve of the Australian weekend, the standings were separated by just two points, with Martin on 355 and Marquez on 353, with five races to go. Saturday turned the situation around: pole position, victory in the Sprint and no points for his Aprilia rival, who crashed during yet another exchange of positions. The Spaniard was taken away on a stretcher and, as we reported in Jorge Martin seriously injured, Australian GP over: the condition of the Aprilia rider , his weekend ended there. His participation in Malaysia next weekend is also at serious risk.

Marquez: "A fight for the championship"

Marquez, like all great champions, understood that this was a special moment. In other words, it wasn’t just the 12 points on offer for winning the Sprint that were at stake, but the momentum of the championship. That’s why both riders raised the bar—and the level of risk. "If it hadn’t been Jorge, I wouldn’t have been so aggressive, just as he wouldn’t have been with someone else," admitted the nine-time world champion. "I realized it straight away. I expected him to come because he’d already been very fast in practice, and when he passed me, I tried to get back at him very quickly."

So Marquez responded immediately, giving Martin no time to pull away. That was when the Sprint turned into a wheel-to-wheel battle, which ended with a mistake by the Aprilia rider. Whether Martin was right to accept such a close-fought duel for so few points is something that could be debated at length. The fact is that the final result had an impact on both sides of the standings.

The Marquez of today

He used to hold nothing back; now he only pushes beyond the limit at crucial moments. At Phillip Island, though, the calculations led to just one conclusion. "Ten years ago, I’d throw myself into any battle. Now I try to manage these situations better, but today was the time to take a risk. Martin was faster; you’d never have been able to beat him without taking a risk. Alex (his brother, ed.) was faster than me too; perhaps he didn’t attack me because it was me."

Marc wasn’t particularly euphoric after the race, and after checking on his rival’s condition, he explained why. "I’m saving my energy. Emotional ups and downs take a lot out of you. Physically, we can handle it because we’re well trained. But during Grands Prix, the adrenaline builds and then suddenly drops. It’s exhausting."

Marquez is now a master strategist, not only on the track but also when it comes to managing his energy—a factor that can make all the difference over a 22-round, 44-race season spanning the globe. How do you beat a force like that?

With the updated standings, which we covered in Australian MotoGP Sprint: Martin takes himself out and Marquez is grateful—updated riders’ standings , the Ducati rider heads into the final Grand Prix’s main race at Phillip Island as the championship leader, while Martin will have to contend with his injury. The title race is still open, but the momentum is now on Marquez’s side.