Pecco Bagnaia Has No Respite: A “Mysterious” Problem and a Disappointing Retirement

The Ducati rider returned to the pits during the Phillip Island sprint race: his crisis continues, with no glimmer of hope in sight.

Francesco Bagnaia has been unable to turn things around in Australia either, where he is once again experiencing all the problems seen at previous MotoGP Grands Prix. Friday’s practice had been difficult, and the wet track in qualifying did not help him at all: his sixth-fastest time in Q2 says it all. Starting from 16th on the grid put him in a difficult position, and he didn’t even manage to reach the finish in the Sprint . After making up two places, he had dropped to 20th by the third lap, when he returned to the pits and retired in disappointment.

Australian MotoGP: What happened to Pecco Bagnaia?

During the live broadcast on Sky Sport MotoGP, it was reported that Pecco had no feeling at all, and that the bike was not supporting him through Turns 4 and, especially, 8, where it was closing up. As a result, he was unable to continue.

Pecco Bagnaia has no hope in Australia: the rain is no ally

Later, speaking to Ducati’s official channels, Bagnaia did not go into detail about the problem that forced him to retire from the Phillip Island sprint race: “It certainly wasn’t our best day, starting with qualifying, where we didn’t make the best choice in terms of strategy and rear tyre. I got off to a fairly good start in the Sprint, but unfortunately I had a small problem that got worse with every corner, making it impossible for me to continue. It’s a shame, but we have to focus on tomorrow’s race, which will be a long one. The realistic goal is to finish in the top 10”.

The exact nature of the problem is unknown. Perhaps a clearer explanation will be provided later—or perhaps not. In any case, the three-time world champion does not expect to achieve a particularly strong result in Sunday’s long race, which is expected to take place on a wet track. Such conditions could further aggravate his problems with feeling and grip. Bagnaia’s crisis shows no sign of ending, and he is probably looking forward to this MotoGP season being over so he can reset and return with fresh motivation on the Aprilia in 2027.