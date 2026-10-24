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Australian MotoGP Sprint: Martin Takes Himself Out, Marquez Benefits — Updated Riders’ Standings

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Jorge Martin caduta Phillip Island MotoGP
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Marc Marquez triumphs in the MotoGP sprint race at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix. The reigning champion won a fierce duel with Jorge Martin, who crashed and was taken away on a stretcher. The Ducati rider also becomes the new championship leader, with a 10-point advantage over his Aprilia rival. After a monster pole position in the wet, MM93 also came out on top in the dry.
Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the podium, making it a Ducati lockout of the top three. Marco Bezzecchi finished fourth after a poor start on his Aprilia, but mounted an impressive comeback. Pedro Acosta's KTM rounded out the top five.

Australian GP: Sprint race report and results at Phillip Island

LAP 1: Marquez held onto the lead at the start, followed by Martin, who made a superb launch from fourth on the grid. Zarco, Alex and Acosta completed the top five. Bezzecchi got off to a poor start and was down in 12th.
LAP 2: Martin was hot on Marc's heels, while Alex passed Zarco to move into third. Marquez junior also overtook Jorge and tucked in behind his brother. Bezzecchi was 10th, behind Di Giannantonio and Moreira.
LAP 3: Martin passed Alex again at Turn 1, then attacked Marc and seized P1. Acosta passed Alex to move into third.
LAP 4: Martin and Marquez had opened up a gap over the chasing group, led by Acosta, with Alex still close behind. Zarco ran into trouble and had to retire; Bagnaia also returned to the pits.
LAP 5: Martin ran wide and nearly crashed, allowing Marquez to pass and retake the lead of the MotoGP sprint race. Meanwhile, Alex had passed Acosta again.
LAP 6: The Marquez-Martin battle continued, with the Ducati rider in front. Bezzecchi was sixth, chasing Acosta and Di Giannantonio.
LAP 7: Alex was closing in on Marc and Jorge, while the Diggia-Acosta-Bezzecchi trio had fallen further behind.
LAP 8: Martin passed Marquez twice, only to be overtaken again on both occasions. Then, at Turn 8, the Aprilia rider crashed and tumbled into the gravel.
LAP 9: Martin was taken away on a stretcher. He may have suffered physical injuries in the crash and needed to be taken to the Medical Centre.
LAP 10: Alex was right on Marc's tail, while Bezzecchi was fourth ahead of Acosta. Fernandez returned to the pits.
LAP 12: Marc Marquez remained in the lead, with Alex just a few tenths behind. Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi were closing in.
LAP 13: No changes at the front. Marquez took the win and also became the new leader of the MotoGP World Championship.
MotoGP Australia Sprint Race standings
MotoGP Australia, Sprint Race results: the finishing order at Phillip Island

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated rider and manufacturer standings

MOTOGP RIDERS' CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
  1. Marc Marquez 365 points
  2. Jorge Martin 355
  3. Marco Bezzecchi 315
  4. Pedro Acosta 263
  5. Ai Ogura 263
  6. Fabio Di Giannantonio 252
  7. Raul Fernandez 236
  8. Alex Marquez 181
  9. Pecco Bagnaia 166
  10. Fermin Aldeguer 125
  11. Enea Bastianini 122
  12. Luca Marini 108
  13. Brad Binder 107
  14. Diogo Moreira 75
  15. Fabio Quartararo 74
  16. Franco Morbidelli 59
  17. Johann Zarco 51
  18. Joan Mir 33
  19. Jack Miller 30
  20. Alex Rins 25
  21. Toprak Razgatlioglu 18
  22. Maverick Vinales 22
  23. Iker Lecuona 9
  24. Augusto Fernandez 6
  25. Pol Espargaro 5
  26. Somkiat Chantra 3
  27. Takaaki Nakagami 3
MOTOGP MANUFACTURERS' CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
  1. Aprilia 503 points
  2. Ducati 491 points
  3. KTM 311
  4. Honda 165
  5. Yamaha 97
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