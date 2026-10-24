Australian MotoGP Qualifying: Marc Márquez Is a Beast, Marini and Honda Withdraw

Marc Marquez was a monster in the rain, while Marini was ruled out. Here’s how qualifying went at the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix, the last one at Phillip Island.

Rain, twists and turns, and Marc Marquez going from a crash early in Q2 to pole position—his sixth career pole and his last at this circuit. And what a lap: 1.4 seconds ahead of his brother Alex in second! Johann Zarco took third, offering a small consolation to a Honda squad in serious trouble, with the factory team sidelined due to Luca Marini’s health problems . He was officially ruled out of the Grand Prix today. Jack Miller secured his best qualifying result of the season, briefly dreaming of a front-row start before finishing fourth. And the rest? Here’s the report and the standings.

Luca Marini withdraws, leaving Honda’s factory team without riders

HRC’s worst-case scenario has come true. "Despite rest and treatment, Luca Marini’s condition remains unchanged, and the Italian rider has been declared unfit to continue," read the official statement released before FP2. "Following a thorough assessment by the MotoGP medical team, led by Dr. Angel Charte, Luca Marini will miss the Australian Grand Prix due to the persistent lack of strength caused by the virus he contracted before the weekend. His goal is to return to the track next weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix, where he will undergo another medical check-up."

The statement also included a comment from Dr. Charte, who assessed the rider’s condition: "Over the past week, Luca Marini has suffered from a viral infection and a high fever for three or four days. In the last 48–72 hours, he has experienced muscle weakness caused by the virus, affecting both his upper and lower body. During his latest examination, carried out on Saturday morning, he was still experiencing the same symptoms and was declared unfit. His condition will be reassessed in Malaysia.”

Australian MotoGP qualifying

Conditions changed dramatically from yesterday, just as forecast: sunshine gave way to rain, leaving the track wet and bringing out the soft and medium rain tyres. The conditions suited Marc Marquez in FP2, where he led Pedro Acosta and the factory Aprilia duo. The two qualifying sessions at Phillip Island were now approaching, starting with Q1, which delivered plenty of drama right to the end. Jack Miller became the only Yamaha rider to reach Q2, alongside Johann Zarco, who—together with Moreira, who had already advanced yesterday—made up the only Honda pairing left after the factory team’s withdrawal. Pecco Bagnaia missed out...

The decisive second qualifying session got underway, with everyone heading out to fight for pole position. All eyes were initially on Marc Marquez, who had claimed pole in the last four wet Q2 sessions, but just a few minutes in, he crashed. It was a battle against the weather and against his own nerves, with a world title at stake: rider #93 quickly returned to the pits with his Ducati, where his second bike was ready and waiting. Meanwhile, Johann Zarco had moved to the top of the standings, followed by Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio and Moreira—but it was only a matter of time. Marc Marquez got back on track and flew to the top. And it wasn’t over: Zarco mounted another charge and reclaimed the lead, while Miller tried for one last MotoGP thrill in front of his home crowd. But #93 was truly fearsome: with his final lap, he claimed pole position, the last one at Phillip Island—and just look at his margin over everyone else!