The door at Ducati has truly opened for Maverick Viñales. At Phillip Island, sporting director Mauro Grassilli confirmed to Sky that the team in Borgo Panigale is discussing signing the Spaniard as a MotoGP test rider for 2027. No signature, no agreement—but after the denials of recent weeks, this is the clearest sign yet.

Viñales, a ten-time MotoGP race winner, will not be on the grid as a full-time rider next year. His hopes of staying within KTM’s orbit faded after his relationship with the Austrian manufacturer deteriorated. As we reported in Viñales without a MotoGP seat in 2027: “I need a miracle. A test rider? I don’t know if I’m ready” , with all 22 spots now taken, the Catalan is left without a bike—but he does not want to leave the MotoGP paddock.

Grassilli: a test rider to support Pirro

In recent weeks, Viñales’s name had been linked to Ducati following a meeting in the paddock with Davide Tardozzi. In Indonesia, the team manager played down the speculation, explaining that he had always had a good relationship with the Spaniard. On Friday in Australia, however, Grassilli opened the door: "We have a great deal of appreciation for Maverick", he said, "and it’s no secret that we’re looking for a test rider to support Pirro. We’re discussing it, but there’s nothing at the moment".

The spot is available. This year, Michele Pirro shared development duties with Nicolò Bulega, who will move to a race bike with the VR46 team in 2027. Ducati therefore needs to find a new test rider, and Viñales is a high-profile candidate.

Viñales changes his tune, but his shoulders come first

In Indonesia, Viñales had said he was not convinced that a test rider role could give him the satisfaction he was looking for and had even suggested another option: "Maybe I’ll become a reserve rider…". Asked about Grassilli’s comments, he seemed more open to the idea: "In some way, I don’t want to disappear from MotoGP next year. I need to find a way to stay connected to this world, but right now my priority is recovering from my shoulder injuries".

The physical problem is taking its toll on a track he loves. "If I’m slow on a circuit like Phillip Island, where I can normally ride with my eyes closed and be fast, it means something is wrong", he explained. "The bike is working really well. I should be fast here: if I’m not, it means I’m not in the best condition".

The Spaniard is not giving up on the idea of returning to racing: "I need to assess the opportunities to stay connected to this world and see if I’ll be able to race again in the years ahead". A Ducati test rider role could be just the bridge he needs. Now it is up to the negotiations—and the recovery of his shoulders.