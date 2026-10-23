MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati opens the door to Viñales as a test rider: “We’re talking about it.” And now he’s no longer ruling it out

MotoGP
by Paolo Gozzi
mvk2
Follow us on Google News
The door at Ducati has truly opened for Maverick Viñales. At Phillip Island, sporting director Mauro Grassilli confirmed to Sky that the team in Borgo Panigale is discussing signing the Spaniard as a MotoGP test rider for 2027. No signature, no agreement—but after the denials of recent weeks, this is the clearest sign yet.
Viñales, a ten-time MotoGP race winner, will not be on the grid as a full-time rider next year. His hopes of staying within KTM’s orbit faded after his relationship with the Austrian manufacturer deteriorated. As we reported in Viñales without a MotoGP seat in 2027: “I need a miracle. A test rider? I don’t know if I’m ready”, with all 22 spots now taken, the Catalan is left without a bike—but he does not want to leave the MotoGP paddock.

Grassilli: a test rider to support Pirro

In recent weeks, Viñales’s name had been linked to Ducati following a meeting in the paddock with Davide Tardozzi. In Indonesia, the team manager played down the speculation, explaining that he had always had a good relationship with the Spaniard. On Friday in Australia, however, Grassilli opened the door: "We have a great deal of appreciation for Maverick", he said, "and it’s no secret that we’re looking for a test rider to support Pirro. We’re discussing it, but there’s nothing at the moment".
The spot is available. This year, Michele Pirro shared development duties with Nicolò Bulega, who will move to a race bike with the VR46 team in 2027. Ducati therefore needs to find a new test rider, and Viñales is a high-profile candidate.
Maverick Viñales

Viñales changes his tune, but his shoulders come first

In Indonesia, Viñales had said he was not convinced that a test rider role could give him the satisfaction he was looking for and had even suggested another option: "Maybe I’ll become a reserve rider…". Asked about Grassilli’s comments, he seemed more open to the idea: "In some way, I don’t want to disappear from MotoGP next year. I need to find a way to stay connected to this world, but right now my priority is recovering from my shoulder injuries".
The physical problem is taking its toll on a track he loves. "If I’m slow on a circuit like Phillip Island, where I can normally ride with my eyes closed and be fast, it means something is wrong", he explained. "The bike is working really well. I should be fast here: if I’m not, it means I’m not in the best condition".
The Spaniard is not giving up on the idea of returning to racing: "I need to assess the opportunities to stay connected to this world and see if I’ll be able to race again in the years ahead". A Ducati test rider role could be just the bridge he needs. Now it is up to the negotiations—and the recovery of his shoulders.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Bezzecchi Rear-Ends Him, Alex Marquez Gets Angry: What Happened at Phillip IslandBezzecchi Rear-Ends Him, Alex Marquez Gets Angry: What Happened at Phillip Island
Pedro Acosta Is Searching for Rhythm but Hoping for a Wild Card: “I Hope It Rains a Lot”Pedro Acosta Is Searching for Rhythm but Hoping for a Wild Card: “I Hope It Rains a Lot”
Maverick Vinales

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Alex Marquez
MotoGP

Bezzecchi Rear-Ends Him, Alex Marquez Gets Angry: What Happened at Phillip Island

acosta 2
MotoGP

Pedro Acosta Is Searching for Rhythm but Hoping for a Wild Card: “I Hope It Rains a Lot”

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez surprises everyone: “Possible retirement in three years”

More news

aprilia-motogp-tributo-phillip-island

Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute: The connection between the MotoGP brand and the circuit

Dreams
Alex Marquez

Bezzecchi Rear-Ends Him, Alex Marquez Gets Angry: What Happened at Phillip Island

MotoGP
acosta 2

Pedro Acosta Is Searching for Rhythm but Hoping for a Wild Card: “I Hope It Rains a Lot”

MotoGP
rea

Honda’s New 2027 CBR1000RR-R on Track at Jerez with Rea: Will It Be Enough to Solve the World Championship Crisis?

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez surprises everyone: “Possible retirement in three years”

MotoGP

Popular articles

furion-taran-trois-quarts-avant

Science Fiction or the Future? Furion Taran, the Electric Hyperbike Revolution

Dreams
rain

MotoGP Phillip Island: Rain warning for Sunday as organizers consider changing the schedule, as in 2023

MotoGP
Bezzecchi Alex Marquez Wallaby MotoGP Australia

MotoGP Australia Practice: Two Red Flags, Then Aprilia Responds to Marquez

MotoGP
lm

Luca Marini, health scare at Phillip Island: “I’ve never had anything like this in my life.”

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Acosta-KTM: Total Breakdown — “I Wouldn’t Have Signed for Anything in the World”

MotoGP

Loading