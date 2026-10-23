Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute: The connection between the MotoGP brand and the circuit

Aprilia bids farewell to Phillip Island in style: the RS 660 Tribute, a special edition honoring the Australian circuit, has been unveiled.

The final Grand Prix of this year’s MotoGP World Championship at Phillip Island has just begun. Aprilia, which got off to a strong start in the opening sessions of the GP , wants to bid farewell to the legendary Australian track in style. Today, the manufacturer unveiled a special edition of the RS 660, aptly named the Phillip Island Tribute. It is a numbered model, with further details to be announced at a later date.

APRILIA AND PHILLIP ISLAND: A SPECIAL STORY

The Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute pays homage to the unbreakable bond between Aprilia Racing and Phillip Island. The Noale-based manufacturer has claimed ten victories at this circuit across various categories, in addition to its World Superbike wins with the RSV4. This tribute follows the penultimate edition, which marked a historic milestone for Aprilia: the 2025 GP saw Raúl Fernández take victory—not just any win, but the 300th—further cementing Aprilia’s position as the most successful European manufacturer in World Championship history. The Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute therefore celebrates a tradition of victories and unforgettable moments at the Australian circuit, a place that will always hold a special place in Aprilia’s history.

THE BRAND AND THE CIRCUIT UNITED IN A SPECIAL LIVERY

The Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute stands out with an exclusive livery inspired by the colors of the Australian circuit: a white base, green details on the side fairings and tail section, and red wheels. The side fairings feature the Phillip Island logo, incorporating the circuit layout, the words “Phillip Island circuit,” and a checkered flag marking the finish line.

A shield-shaped badge on the fuel tank commemorates Aprilia’s ten victories at the circuit, while each bike’s unique serial number is displayed on the upper triple clamp. A passenger seat cover comes as standard.

TECHNOLOGY AND PERFORMANCE

The technical foundations are those of the RS 660, a motorcycle that has redefined modern sport riding through an innovative blend of lightness, performance, and advanced technology and electronics.

The 660 cc front-mounted parallel-twin engine, with four valves per cylinder, is a compact, lightweight, next-generation unit that delivers exceptional performance for a twin of this displacement, producing 105 hp at 10,400 rpm and 70 Nm of torque at 8,400 rpm. A restricted 35 kW version is also available.

This balance of everyday rideability and sporty performance is combined with the exclusive character of a numbered special edition in the Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute.