No more clutter: meet HelmoLock, the retractable helmet lock unveiled at EICMA 2026. Find out how it works and what it has to offer.

An integrated retractable helmet lock is now a reality, and it was on display at EICMA 2026. HelmoLock caught our eye: a compact aluminium helmet lock that mounts to the handlebars and features a retractable steel cable that automatically rewinds at the push of a button. An innovative, permanently integrated anti-theft system for helmets, jackets and backpacks, developed by Finnish startup HelmoLock Oy, founded by motorcyclists Simon Sjöberg and Samuel Säily, and unveiled at the Milan Motorcycle Show.

How it works

Automatic extension and locking: the device features a 70 cm reinforced retractable steel cable. Simply pull out the cable, thread it through the helmet’s chin bar (or the sleeves of a jacket), and insert it into the locking slot to engage the automatic click-lock.

Quick retraction: use the dedicated key to unlock the device (the keyhole is protected by a dust cover). Once the buckle is released, hold the cable and press a button on the housing to retract it fully into the device.

Magnetic mount: when the cable is fully retracted, the end buckle stays firmly attached to the lock body via a magnetic mount, preventing rattling or noise while riding.

Installation and compatibility

Universal mounting: the lock comes with a bracket and adjustable adapters for fitting to almost any tubular section of a motorcycle with standard diameters of 22.2 mm, 25.4 mm, 28.6 mm and 31.8 mm.

Flexible positioning: the adjustable mounting angle allows it to be fitted to handlebars, crossbars, trellis frames, tubular crash bars or rear subframes on motorcycles from brands such as BMW, Yamaha, KTM, Honda, Ducati, Kawasaki and Husqvarna.

Tamper-resistant screws: the lock is secured to the motorcycle using Security Torx bolts with a tamper-resistant central pin (the key is included) to prevent removal with standard tools.

Technical specifications and price

Materials and dimensions: the outer housing and mounting collar are made of black aluminium with silver details. It measures 105 × 76 mm and weighs approximately 440 grams.

Price and availability: HelmoLock is available to pre-order on the official website for €89.90. The first orders are expected to ship from Finland (including to Italy) starting in December 2026.

Strengths and limitations

Everyday convenience: there’s no need to carry a bulky lock in your backpack or under the seat, and it’s always ready for short stops.

Cut resistance: the reinforced steel cable offers excellent protection against opportunistic theft, while remaining a deterrent designed for short stops rather than a heavy, hardened chain