Roger De Coster warns Coenen brothers ahead of Supercross debut in Paris

Belgian motocross legend and five-time world champion, Roger de Coster, has issued a warning to the Coenen brothers ahead of their Supercross debut in Paris next month.

In a recent episode of the SwapMotoLive show, de Coster appeared as a special guest and have his thoughts on a variety of topics ranging from Eli Tomac's retirement to Jorge Prado's stellar 2026 campaign. Additionally, the subject of the Coenen brothers and their transition to the AMA SuperMotocross series next year was a key talking point.

They have a lot of talent and really strong work ethic. But it is not going to be easy, especially in Supercross, they have zero experience. - Roger de Coster on Coenen brothers transition to Supercross

After a one-off appearance at Thunder Valley during which both brothers were injured, and yet still achieved podium finishes and even a race win in Sacha's case, the American motocross world was alight with speculation about a permanent transition. Later in the year, it was confirmed that the Belgian brothers would move over to compete full-time in the SMX series for 2027 , but many have been concerned that their all-or-nothing riding styles could lead to further injuries down the line.

"I’m starting to get to know them, they are so intense, especially the little one [Sacha], pretty crazy!" said de Coster, "They have a lot of talent and really strong work ethic. But it is not going to be easy, especially in Supercross, they have zero experience.

"They are going to do Paris, I don’t know if that’s the best idea because there is a lot of pressure on them to do good. Supercross is not so simple."

Sacha Coenen crashes hard at MXGP Turkey 2026

Speaking about Sacha in particular and his tendency to crash, de Coster expressed his worry for the 19-year old: "He is a little bit like Magoo was. He wants to be up front, he just pins it and hopes to stay on. My job will be mainly to try to calm him down.”

The Coenen brothers will line-up alongside the likes of Ken Roczen, Malcolm Stewart and Jo Shimoda when they make their debut at La Defence Arena in Paris on the weekend of 21 - 22 November, though there is a chance the event could be postponed or cancelled due to ongoing riots in the French capital.