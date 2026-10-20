Honda Revives Its Supersports: A New CBR to Get Started, an Iconic Model to Take Flight

A new offering for younger generations and an update to an icon: Honda is rethinking and relaunching its Supersport models for 2027.

CBR500R FOUR (a model making its European debut), and a refreshed icon, the CBR600RR, which further enhances its strengths both on the road and on the track. These are the two major additions to the Honda for its 2027 lineup. They bring together the appeal of an inline four-cylinder engine, E-Clutch technology and premium equipment in the accessible supersport category (the former), and updates to the design, braking system and instrumentation (the latter). For fans of the Golden Wing models and younger riders alike, these are particularly exciting new arrivals. Let’s take a closer look. A completely new model designed to attract a new generation of motorcyclists, the(a model making its European debut), and a refreshed icon, the, which further enhances its strengths both on the road and on the track. These are the two major additions to the Supersport family unveiled byfor its 2027 lineup. They bring together the appeal of an inline four-cylinder engine, E-Clutch technology and premium equipment in the accessible supersport category (the former), and updates to the design, braking system and instrumentation (the latter). For fans of the Golden Wing models and younger riders alike, these are particularly exciting new arrivals. Let’s take a closer look.

CBR500R FOUR, designed for younger riders

The all-new CBR500R FOUR draws on the concept behind the CB400 SUPER FOUR, but has been developed specifically for today’s riders, combining a new 500 cc inline four-cylinder engine with standard Honda E-Clutch technology and a high-quality chassis in an accessible package for a wide audience.

At the heart of the new CBR500R FOUR is a brand-new, compact 500 cc DOHC 16-valve inline four-cylinder engine producing 72 hp (53 kW) and 47.4 Nm. It delivers strong, usable power throughout the rev range and exhilarating acceleration right up to its 12,500 rpm redline. Advanced engineering features, including Ni-SiC cylinder bore coatings, DLC-coated valve lifters, dual ram-air intakes and a downdraft intake system, help create a refined and engaging riding experience. The standard Honda E-Clutch system enables riders to pull away, stop and change gears without using the clutch lever, while still allowing fully manual operation at any time. A 35 kW version is also available for A2 licence holders.

The engine is supported by a new diamond-type steel tube frame, paired with a 41 mm KYB inverted fork, an aluminium swingarm and dual front discs with Nissin radial-mount calipers. Throttle By Wire enables riders to choose from three preset Riding Modes and two USER modes, all managed through a 5-inch colour TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity and a USB-C socket. This package is wrapped in completely new bodywork, with a pronounced forward concentration of mass that accentuates the bike’s dynamic character and evokes the performance-focused nature of larger-displacement sportbikes.

CBR600RR, the benchmark for Supersport enthusiasts

Targeted updates for 2027 enhance its performance, styling and rider interaction. Building on its proven combination of a high-revving four-cylinder engine, sophisticated electronic management and race-derived chassis, the latest evolution delivers an even more engaging supersport experience.

Since returning to Europe for the 2024 model year, the CBR600RR has once again become one of the segment’s leading sportbikes, with almost 10,000 units sold across the European market. Combining everyday practicality with track-ready performance, it continues to attract riders seeking an authentic middleweight Supersport experience and provides a strong foundation for this latest evolution.

For riders looking for an experience even more focused on outright performance, the 2027 CBR600RR continues to benefit from Honda’s extensive racing expertise. Its 599 cc inline four-cylinder engine retains its 121 hp (89 kW) output at 14,250 rpm, keeping it among the category’s benchmarks. The standard assist/slipper clutch and quickshifter are also carried over.

The 2027 updates to the ‘600’ include Nissin front radial-mount brake calipers derived from the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and a new ABS modulator that offers three intervention modes: Standard, Track and Race. The revised front fairing also features a new nose with aerodynamic profiles integrated into the bodywork, replacing the previous winglets while maintaining aerodynamic efficiency and downforce, and giving the bike a sleeker, more cohesive appearance. The new 5-inch colour TFT display also features a redesigned graphic interface to improve rider interaction and information management.

The CBR600RR’s comprehensive electronics package continues to include a Bosch six-axis IMU, Throttle By Wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control, wheelie control, Rear Lift Control and Cornering ABS, allowing riders to tailor the bike’s behaviour for both road and track use. Three HRC Race Kits will also be available, designed for track days as well as competition.